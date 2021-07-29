SATURDAY
Waterfront market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariner’s Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Youth camp
Camp Cale will hold a youth camp for students in grades 6-12 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Camp will feature games, small group participation, supper, music and a guest speaker. Contact: Kim Perry at 252-331-3358.
MONDAY
First Africans exhibit
“The traveling exhibit, “1619: Arrival of the First Africans,” commemorating the arrival of the first Africans in English North America at Point Comfort in what is now Hampton, Virginia, opens at the Museum of the Albemarle. The exhibit is on loan from the Hampton History Museum.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. The speaker will be one of the new owners of The Pines county club in Elizabeth City.
TUESDAY
National Night Out
The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office will host National Night Out at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event will include games, vendors and entertainment. Transportation will be provided at Wynne Fork Court, Meads Circle and First Baptist Church.
Cattlemen’s supper
The Coastal Carolina Cattlemen’s Association will meet for a Dutch supper at Captain Bob’s Restaurant in Hertford at 6 p.m. Dr. Garrett Edwards of the Oaks Veterinary Clinic will discuss the latest animal diseases in the area. Those planning to attend should contact the Perquimans Extension office at 252-426-5428 by Monday or sign up online at https://go.ncsu.edu/ccca2021.
Music on the Green
Bobby Plough & Friends will be the opening night band for Music on the Green, a free outdoor concert series that will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park each Tuesday evening in August from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Mark Hassler, an associate professor of the Old Testament and director of the master of program at Virginia Beach Theological Seminary, will discuss at noon recent discoveries from Khirbet el-Maqatir during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program. The program will be both in-person and on Zoom. Register through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Heroes of Coast Guard
The Coast Guard Foundation will host its virtual Heroes of the Coast Guard event celebrating the Coast Guard’s 231st birthday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The program will feature behind-the-scenes access to Coast Guard rescues. Register for the event at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzSLwM-ERCYR3Dd2ABN2a7GHxGuEdzGQvFy4jrQcR1fFy0LA/viewform
UPCOMING
Back to Blue rally
Elizabeth City resident Tim Hulett will host a “Back to Blue” rally, march and parade in support of local law enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 7. According to Hulett, the event will begin at Waterfront Park at 5 p.m. with a rally and then a march down Ehringhaus Street to the city’s splashpad at the Enfield Recreation Area. Contact: 252-310-0859 or 252-338-0312.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-426-7167, 252-333-7774, or 252-404-7090.
Livestock meeting
The Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show and Sale meeting will be held at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held to go over rules for the 2022 Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show.
Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus will sell takeout catfish plates at Holy Family Church at 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Aug. 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates will include two pieces of catfish, green beans, potatoes and hush puppies. The cost is $9.
Rock Autism
The 4th annual Rock Autism Music Festival will be held the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road, Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 14. Gates open at 11 a.m. The concert will feature Jukebox Rehab, the Daniel Jordan Band, Runnin’ Shine, Brothers Carolina, Eric Dunlow, PNBJ, Backwoods Company. DJ Taz and Ray and Jill Turner of Dixie 105.7 will also attend. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and be purchased at 220 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, and 961 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 426-1305 or 621-1915.
ONGOING
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program is accepting applications for its virtual training sessions that will begin Aug. 17 and continue every Tuesday until Sept. 21. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
4-H photo contest
Entries are now being accepted for the NC State 4-H Photo Contest. The contest is for youth ages 8-18 who are members of North Carolina 4-H. Three age divisions are available and each 4-H’er can enter one photo in one of three categories: 4-H in Action, Nature’s Beauty or My Best Friend. Submit digital photos only to Sherry Fischlschweiger at slfischl@ncsu.edu by Aug. 12. Contact: (252) 232-2262 or email at slfischl@ncsu.edu.
Success Academy
The NC Pre-K Success Academy has openings for Camden County 4-year-olds. To apply, visit www.aacfnc.org or call Jenna L. Caldwell at 333-1233.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at noon. Kent Yelverton, manager of the North Carolina State Fair since 2018, will share stories about the 168-year-old fair. The program will be in the Gaither Auditorium and on Zoom. Register for the lecture at the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Trolls: World Tour” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:15 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
‘Dora’ at the musuem
Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the feature film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. and again and 1 p.m. The museum’s Junior Docents will man stations on the museum porch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where film-goers can have an archaeology adventure of their own.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.