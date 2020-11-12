Perquimans Weekly turns 86 years old on Monday. Happy Birthday!
Reliable rumor has it that the county has had a newspaper on and off for decades long before the first edition of the Perquimans Weekly was published on Nov. 16, 1934 – Mrs. W.E. White was editor, perhaps the state’s first female editor.
A front page story in that first edition says, “Every effort will be made to make the paper as newsy and as informative as possible, to the end that the publication may reflect credit on the community… It has been very encouraging to receive so many congratulations and good wishes, and the whole-hearted cooperation given by the Hertford business men is an incentive to make the newspaper just as good as it can possibly be made.”
Over the years, Perquimans Weekly has published headlines about wars, elections, personal triumphs and tragedies, many academic honor rolls, sports scores, court cases, obituaries and served as chronicle of the county’s rich history. Google and Facebook don’t care and won’t do that for the community, so we strongly encourage you to subscribe today.
In 1934, the subscription price was $1.25 per year, payable in advance. These days, the subscription price at around $35 a year plus tax/fees is as much bargain as it was when the newspaper was founded.
That first edition said, “Subscribers and prospective subscribers, as well as any other friends, are invited to drop into the office at any time.”
For many years, the paper was published every Friday though these days, we’re distributed on Thursdays.
“Any news of general interest will gladly be printed, and the cooperation of every reader is asked in order to carry all the news to this entire county.” – words that were true in 1934 are still true today.
Without the community’s support in terms of advertising. subscriber support and editorial embrace, the Perquimans Weekly would close its doors and fade into the pages of the past like so many other small newspapers across the state and nation.
We thank you for your support, enthusiasm, understanding and warm embrace, particularly on days when production starts long before sunrise and ends many hours later when the last page is sent to the press.
Good newspapers bind a community together. Our bias is toward the people and places in Perquimans County, not to be like one of those many polarizing media outlets that have lost touch with reality.
Our motto is “News from Next Door” so if you ever get the inkling, feel free to drop a line via Facebook, email or phone at 252-426-5728. For a subscription, contact 252-329-9505.