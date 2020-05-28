While it is barely June, many community groups begin to gear up for their organizational seasons in the Fall. For the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, this means that there will be new officers to lead the local chapter. Many thanks must go, however, to Anne Rowe, chapter regent, and her officers who ably led the chapter from 2018 to 2020!
What, you may ask, is NSDAR? NSDAR, also known as DAR, is a nonprofit, nonpolitical woman’s volunteer service organization. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a participant in the American Revolutionary War is welcome to join our membership. Edenton Tea Party Chapter is a North Carolina chapter chartered by the national organization.
The local Edenton Tea Party Chapter was chartered on Feb. 27, 1948, and is now over 72 years old. The chapter’s name commemorates the protest of 51 women against the British injustices. This incident, which was led by Penelope Barker, occurred on Oct. 25, 1774, and was one of the first instances of women participating in political activity in the colonies. To learn more of the chapter’s history , please go to our website www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/.
Over the years, the chapter has had many “honored daughters ” – those who have served as state officers, state chairmen, state vice chairmen and district directors. Beginning with the May 13, 2020, meeting, the following women assumed the leadership of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter for 2020 to 2022: Sandra Sperry of Hertford, regent; Beth Taylor of Edenton, first vice regent; Melanie Bonanza, of Hertford, second vice regent; Clara King of Edenton, chaplain; and Leatha Fischer of Edenton, recording/corresponding secretary. Additionally, Sue House of Edenton will assume the responsibilities of treasurer; Candy Roth of Edenton, registrar; Nicole Dalton of Hertford, historian; Celeste Maus of Edenton, librarian, and Shelby Strother of Edenton, parliamentarian. Together these women represent over 177 years of DAR experience!
We at the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, are ready, willing, able, and eager to help you join our chapter. Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for information. You may also go to the Chapter Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/
The North Carolina State DAR organization is almost 122 years old, having been established as of Sept. 27, 1898. Today, the state organization has over 7,500 members within 106 chapters throughout North Carolina. There are many committees from which members choose to do the work of the society — there is something for everyone’s interest. To name a few examples, the Daughters are engaged in their communities conducting American History and Good Citizen contests, awarding scholarships to youth, supporting veterans in local Veterans Hospitals, sponsoring naturalization ceremonies, leading conservation efforts, and helping to preserve historical sites. There are so many ways that Daughters can follow their interest and at the same time be promoting the Society’s work and ideals. All this, as well as meeting new people and making lifelong friends. To read more about the North Carolina Society, visit the state website, www.ncdar.org/ncdar/.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded Oct. 11, 1890, and is almost 130 years old. Over those years, it’s objectives have remained the same: Historical — to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence; Educational — to promote institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge, thus developing an enlightened public opinion; and Patriotic — to cherish, maintain, and extend the institutions of American freedom, to foster true patriotism and love of country, and to aid in securing all the blessings of liberty. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR has grown to a current membership of over 185,000 with nearly 3,000 chapters in 50 states and several foreign countries. And, on Oct. 5, 2019, near the 129th Anniversary of DAR, we officially surpassed 1 million members who have joined the organization since its 1890 founding!
Since the very beginning, DAR has always had a diverse membership which include First Ladies, actresses and adventurers, artists, humanitarians, educators, engineers, doctors, members of the military, nurses, even pioneers in space – and people from all walks of life who contribute with everyday acts of patriotism. To learn more about DAR please visit our National Society’s website at www.DAR.org.