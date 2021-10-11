Each year, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution chapters hold a National Day of Service to celebrate the organization’s founding in 1890. Typically, members celebrate by participating in volunteer service projects in their community.
This year, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of NSDAR celebrated the organization’s 131st birthday by honoring Albemarle Regional Health Services for the “extraordinary services” it has provided since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Last week, the chapter presented three large goodie baskets to ARHS personnel in Edenton and Hertford. In a note accompanying the baskets, Chapter Regent Sandy Sperry wrote the following: “In light of the unprecedented and extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, our chapter has chosen to honor the efforts extended by the employees of the AHRS.
“We can only imagine the unbelievably tireless services and efforts extended by ARHS — and always delivered with reassurances and a smile! Please accept our gifts of appreciation for everything everyone involved with ARHS accomplished in their efforts to keep the citizens of Edenton and Hertford healthy.”
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter began hosting National Day of Service events in 2018. That year, chapter members provided breakfast to local police, sheriff’s, fire and emergency medical services agencies.
In 2019, the chapter delivered baked goods to the four agencies but also helped spruce up the entrance to the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. Candy Roth, the chapter registrar, approached Librarian Jennifer Finlay and asked if the chapter could pay someone to paint both the inside and outside of the door. Finlay agreed and painter Dale Pope performed the work. The exterior was painted a color aptly named “Edenton green.”
In 2020, the chapter held two separate DAR Day of Service events. In August, the chapter held a lunch recognizing the town of Edenton Electric Department for its work responding to natural disasters. The department’s 10 workers were also presented certificates. Then on Oct. 11, 2020, the chapter also presented sandwiches and other goodies to the North Carolina National Guard unit stationed in Edenton.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-partisan volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.