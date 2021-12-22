The Robersonville Dream Makers held a pre-Christmas dinner at at the Robersonville Housing Authority.
The organization’s goal was to distribute 100 bicycles. Robersonville Dream Makers exceeded that goal, and distributed 117 bicycles.
Gift bags were given out to the adults, and everyone was fed a pre-Christmas meal.
“We are giving back to our community because our town has been hit pretty hard this year. Some of us have lived in this small town all of our lives. We want to do all we can do to bring the morale up in our town. We are small in numbers, but we get the job done,” said Robersonville Dream Makers member Deborah Morning.
The organization does not receive grants for this event, but get donations from near and far.