The Chowan County religious community held a vigil Saturday, Sept. 26, urging the nation and its society to return to God at Edenton’s Colonial Park, in front of the Roanoke River Lighthouse.
About 50 people attended the two-hour event, which was part of a national event, called The Return.
Pastor Jonthan Downing, of Shalom International Church, said she was contacted by regional organizers who arranged for similar events to be held in Hertford, Elizabeth City and other communities in northeastern North Carolina.
The events coincide with a prayer march in Washington, DC, led by Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelist and North Carolina native Billy Graham.
During the event, several Chowan County residents spoke and offered prayers asking for God to help the nation, the county, Edenton and people’s individual homes.
Downing, who presided over the event, started the event by reading 1 King, chapter 8, which she felt was fitting for current times.
”Our Lord, sometimes you will order your people to attack their enemies. Then your people will turn toward this temple I have built for you in your chosen city, and they will pray to you. Answer their prayers from heaven and give them victory.
”Everyone sins. But when your people sin against you, suppose you get angry enough to let their enemies drag them away to foreign countries. Later, they may feel sorry for what they did and ask your forgiveness. Answer them when they pray toward this temple I have built for you in your chosen city, here in this land you gave their ancestors. From your home in heaven, listen to their sincere prayers and do what they ask. Forgive your people no matter how much they have sinned against you.”
Missie Harrell, co-founder of Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence, noted the blue sky and clouds – one of God’s creations. The forecast had called for rain during the event.
“They do a lot for me, because it just speaks of God’s glory,” she said. “So thank you Lord for what we are able to see with our eyes and thank you Lord for what we can’t see but that you know is within our hearts.”
Harrell asked the audience what they were aching for in their hearts.
“Are we aching our hearts that 60 million plus babies will never get to celebrate their purpose in this life in the kingdom of God? And are we aching to see an end to the racial divide that has separated us from each other for so long and our culture and do we long to see families restored and children learning and playing free of fear? Are we able to experience renewal with an our spirits?”
Harrell asked God to search the audience members’ hearts and root out their own individual sins.
Melvin Tatum, a former pastor, asked that God help lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum to work together toward God’s purpose. “It’s not about us, but it’s all about you, father God, because you were in control, father God. Then carry out what you want us to do, father, that we will be faithful and we will be obedient, that will be committed to what you tell us to do.”
Walter Byrum, lead pastor of Happy Home Church in Tyner, noted that he is thankful for the “ability for us to gather together allotments the freedoms that we have and our great country here in the United States now.”
He noted that America has had a rough history but can overcome it through God. Byrum urged the audience members to pay as he prayed. He told them what “The Return” is really all about.
“So let’s unite our voices unto him. Now, we’ve got several people that are something Washington DC, and we bless those ones. But I was just thinking and asking God this would not be a movement, that this would not even be a revival, but this would be a true hunger of that which we need. We need God and we need repentance. That’s what The Return is about.”
He noted that today’s society is filled with people who talk rather than pray. “We live in a society that will tell you there is no hell to shame. We live in a society where there is no sin. You just do what you want to do, but He is always there.”
Bryum noted how no one can go to God without first going through Jesus Christ.
“I think that’s where much of our nation is. We have forgotten who is Sovereign. We’ve forgotten who is in control. We’ve forgotten who is Lord and who is the king of kings, but God is Jesus indeed,” he said. “So God, help us come with a bended knee and repentant hearts today, because if we don’t feel like we’re a people who need God, or if we don’t we come and we don’t think there is a sin to repent of, we are lost.”