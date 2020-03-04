Editor’s Note: From time to time, Perquimans Weekly will feature churches through the county, perhaps with the goal in mind of getting more souls in the pews.
Since the 1800s, Hertford Baptist Church has served the faithful of Perquimans County.
Located in the heart of downtown Hertford at 124 Market St., the church meets between 9 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. for Sunday school classes for children and adults of all ages, with the worship service between 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Congregation ranges between 100 and 120 souls. To see a video, see the Perquimans Weekly’s Facebook page.
“Hertford Baptist Church has a long history of faithfulness to God’s work,” Pastor Dario Ruvarac said.
Before coming to Hertford, Ruvarac was pastor at Kenly Missionary Baptist Church in Kenly, a small town nestled on the board of Johnston and Wilson counties. During the past few weeks, Ruvarac along with his family and help from the congregation have been unpacking boxes, getting acclimated to town.
“One characteristic that attracted me to the church, was the huge commitment to missions – reaching people across the globe – but the people are the most important part of any church. Hertford Baptist consists of loving people that want to please God with lives,” Ruvarac said.
Originally, Ruvarac hails from Croatia, a nation in Southern Europe, but he’s been preaching the Word stateside for many years.
Ruvarac’s resume says, “In 1993, Billy Graham had a crusade in Germany, which was broadcast in Croatia. Hearing the Gospel for the first time, I trusted Jesus as my personal Savior. Growing up in a Communist country and meeting Christ as Savior during Yugoslavia’s civil war greatly affected my desire to communicate the Gospel in ways that engage both the heart and mind. Being called by God into a pastoral ministry, my vision is to encourage believers in their journey to become fully devoted disciples who impact others through personal, local, and global ministry. I am committed to preach the Word of God with passion, to equip the saints with enthusiasm, and to shepherd the flock by example.”
Ruvarac’s sermons are what is best described as “Old Time Religion” – sermons about Christ that have a purpose, a mission.
“Pastors are responsible to lead the church to fulfill the Great Commission of Jesus Christ (Matthew 28:19-20),” he said. “The Great Commission is Jesus’ command to evangelize unbelievers – sharing the Gospel with them –and to disciple believers – training them to obey all that the Bible teaches. Christians are to fulfill the Great Commission in their towns and cities, in their states and countries, and across national boundaries (Acts 1:8). What attracted me to the Hertford Baptist Church was their commitment to the Great Commission. I desire to help Hertford Baptist to be a small town church that is making a worldwide difference.”
Hertford Baptist Church has an amazing history that dates back to April 6, 1854, when a group of five men and 12 women gathered together with a dream of starting a church where people will be trained and encouraged to apply Christian truths in their daily living and show that only through Christ is life worth living.
On that Thursday morning, the proposed constitution, the rules of order, the church covenant, and the declaration of faith were read and approved and the church building was dedicated. Ever since, Hertford Baptist members strive to display and declare who God is and what He’s like in Hertford and to the world.
Church’s baptistery is recessed in the wall in the sanctuary behind the pulpit.
“The New testament Greek word we translate as “baptize” literally means ‘to put under water or immerse,’” Ruvarac said. “The Greek language has words that mean ‘sprinkle’ or ‘pour’ but these words are never used in the Bible with reference to baptism.”
Ruvarac cited Biblical examples of baptism’s use the method of immersion (example of Jesus-Mark 1:9-10; example of Philipp and Ethiopian -Acts 8:36-39). He then explained how baptism’s method and meaning are bound together.
“If the meaning of baptism should be summarized with one word, the word would be identification. To be baptized is to publicly identify with the Gospel message. The Gospel message is the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus for our sins (1 Corinthians 15:3-4),” he said. “And that’s what baptism pictures. When Jesus was baptized, He was picturing His death, burial, and resurrection for us. When we are baptized, we’re also picturing and identifying with His death, burial, and resurrection (Romans 6: 4-5).”
Ruvarac added, “The action of being immersed in the water pictures dying and being buried with Christ. The action of coming out of the water illustrates Christ’s resurrection. Baptism by immersion is the only mode that fully illustrates the gospel message.”
Hertford Baptist is a member of the Southern Baptist Convention. HBC members affirm the Baptist Faith and Message 2000.
Below is a brief summary of some of our key beliefs:
- The Bible is God’s inspired Word and the sole authority for all matters of faith and practice.
- God is triune, one Being eternally existing in three co-equal Persons: Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit.
- Every person has worth as a creation of God, but all people are sinners by nature and practice.
- Jesus Christ voluntarily paid for the sins of all people by dying on the cross as their substitute.
- Forgiveness of sins and the promise of eternal life are available to those who place trust in Christ’s death on the cross as the complete payment for sin.
- Good works and efforts cannot earn salvation, and neither can a lack of it result in the loss of salvation. Although good works are of no value in meriting acceptance with God, they are important. Good works have a testifying value and are an expression of our gratitude to God.
HBC undertakes many outreach programs in the surrounding communities in different means and at various levels.
“We work through our own ministries and alongside our partner organizations, including the Chowan Baptist Association, Open Door, Albemarle Crisis Pregnancy Center, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Presently, we are working on developing a strategic plan for greater participation by our church at the local, national, and international level,” Ruvarac said.
Ruvarac said his favorite verse of Scripture is Acts 13:36: “David had served God’s purpose in his own generation.”
“I desire that people could say the same thing for me as they reflect my life and ministry – ‘Dario had served God’s purpose in his own generation,’” he said. “This verse defines my life and gives me an inspiration and direction. I often refer back to this verse to remind me what I need to focus on. It challenges me to daily think what is God’s purpose and what it means to serve God’s purpose in the context of the unique opportunities, privileges and responsibilities of being part of this generation.”
Ruvarac said he believes God’s passion is that people of all generations and backgrounds enter into a life changing and growing relationship with Jesus Christ.
“Therefore, my personal vision statement is this – ‘I exist to celebrate and communicate the truth about Jesus and to invite people of all ages and backgrounds into a thriving relationship with Him.’” he said.