‘Looking For A Place To Fall Apart’
I was recently asked if I had anything to say about current events and I said sure and then I wrote and submitted a note which was promptly rejected. It wasn’t because the content was erroneous, but because it was brutally honest – it’s the way I view things.
Anyways I said to myself-’self, just don’t dwell on rejection, find something else to do so I wound up surfing the ‘net and up popped one of my all time favorite singers-the late and great Merle Haggard on U tube about to launch into a song he didn’t want to write because it was too personal and it goes something like this.
He was joined on stage by an old friend, gorgeous Ms Connie Smith, who, in her salad days was impossible to ignore. Somehow, the conversation turned to how and why Haggard wrote one of Country’s saddest tunes, “Looking for a place to fall apart.”
Haggard pointed to someone in the band who challenged him to write a song about one of his several divorces, which he flatly refused. When he finally began listing reasons for the divorces, it was too disgusting to sing about so he tore it up with Connie agreeing it was the proper thing to do with a note like that.
The tune has Haggard looking for a place to hide when he starts falling apart – when the tears and heart aches hit home – much like the tune America will be singing if Joe Biden becomes the president as we begin declining and descending into Hell.
You’ll be needing a hiding place as the Almighty sends plague after plague, the stimulus money dries up and the scientists looking for yet another vaccine for another deadlier plague.
If Biden gets in, gasoline will be $4 to $5 per gallon before next year ends instead of $1.84 per gallon like it was at the Walmart store on Sunday, 11/15/2020.
We’ll see who’s laughing and mocking then!
Calvin Lacy
Hertford