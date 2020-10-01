Make a case for sale tax increase

Editor’s Note: This is a historical perspective about a proposed sales tax increase that provides some insight regarding a similar measure that is poised for a decision by the voters in November. County grappled with thoughts of a sales tax increase in 1988-89 and again in 2008 also in 2010.
The ballot from Nov. 4, 2008 included the option for Chowan County voters to adopt an increase in county sales tax in the amount of 1/4 of one penny.
In the months before the vote, the county commissioners did not explain why this item was on the ballot, what the proceeds would be used for nor did they go to the people to lobby for the proposal.
Why the silence from the Commissioners? If it made “enough sense” to them to ask the public for a favorable vote, why did they not campaign for their own proposal? Instead, they remained silent. It is any surprise that it was defeated?
Now, two years later in 2010, the same issue of a 1/4 of one penny is on the ballot. On March 1, 2010, the Commissioners received permission to place this sales tax on the ballot again. To the best of my knowledge, Commissioners were silent on this issue for seven months until Monday night Oct. 4 (less than 30 days before Election Day) when reasons and goals were discussed.
If Commissioners are going to ask the people for tax money, they need to campaign for it as thoroughly as they did in 1988-89 to build the Chowan Middle School and the Holmes Athletic Complex. That board met people in different parts of the county to answer any and all questions. The bond passed.
Times are tough. Many people do not know that the proceeds of the 1/4 cent are likely to exceed monies generated by one cent of property taxes, thus reducing the pressure for future tax increases.
They do not know that 20-30 percent of sales tax money received in Chowan County comes from people who do not live here such as our friends in Washington and Tyrrell counties or tourists to the Spring Pilgrimage and Christmas Candlelight tours. Dare County understands this and lets summer visitors subsidize their infrastructure.
My point is simple – if new tax money is requested, you go to the people to inform and justify the proposal. This should be done well ahead of time, so do not be silent on these matters, but take your case to the people near and far across the county.
That is why current commissioners need to meet with today’s voters to answer questions, explain reservations and convince the public that their commissioners are trustworthy even though state statute does not permit them to obligate the monies for a particular purpose.