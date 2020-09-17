This time of year at the end of the garden harvest, you may find an abundance of peppers. Big green peppers, jalapeños, chili peppers and cayenne’s grow really well in this area. So after you pick those beautiful Christmas red and green peppers you may not know what to do with all of these peppers? Of course adding them to salsa and cooking are great options but if you have cayenne peppers try making your own hot sauce.
Cayenne pepper sauce is by far one of the most popular hot sauce varieties in the U.S. You’ll see it packed into specialty hot sauce bottles all over the place, and there are some pretty famous cayenne pepper sauce products out there.
Other names for cayenne peppers are Capsaicin, capsacum, African chili, chili, hot pepper, Louisiana long pepper or sport pepper, paprika, red chili, spur pepper, tabasco pepper.
ABOUT THE CAYENNE PEPPERS
You may have heard of cayenne chili peppers, but there are also a number of cayenne types out there, so you don’t have to limit yourself to what you find in the stores.
Cayenne is a hot chili pepper extract. It’s commonly used in cooking. Bell pepper and paprika are the mild forms of this pepper.
When you apply it to your skin (topically), cayenne works to relieve pain. It contains capsaicin. This is used in ointment form for pain relief. Ointments made from cayenne stop muscle and joint pain by “confusing” pain transmitters. They also block pain messages from the skin.
When taken by mouth, cayenne may also aid in digestion and improve circulation. It may also reduce cholesterol and blood fat levels and decrease obesity.
SAFETY ADVICE
When working with very hot chili peppers, including superhot chili peppers, it is important to wear gloves when handling the peppers both in raw and dried forms. The oils can get on your skin and cause burning sensations.
Homemade Cayenne Pepper Sauce — Recipe
A recipe to make your own homemade cayenne pepper sauce in your own kitchen, with store bought or garden grown cayenne peppers, garlic, vinegar and salt. It’s super easy and super flavorful.
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 30 mins
Servings: 30 teaspoons
Author: Mike Hultquist
Ingredients
- 10 ounces cayenne chili peppers
- 5-6 cloves garlic
1/2
- cup white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt + more to taste
Instructions
Chop up the cayenne peppers along with garlic cloves and add them to a pot with the vinegar and 1 teaspoon salt.
Bring the mix to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer everything for 20 minutes.
Cool the mixture slightly, then transfer it to a food processor or blender. Process it until the sauce is nice and smooth. Adjust to taste with more salt if desired
Strain the sauce through a fine sieve if you’d like a smoother sauce, or pour it into bottles as-is for a thicker sauce.
Nutrition
Calories: 32kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 1g | Sodium: 164mg | Potassium: 180mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 2505IU | Vitamin C: 3.1mg | Calcium: 5mg | Iron: 0.6mg