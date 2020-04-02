Trying times that we live in call for heroes to emerge, make things better.
Longtime school bus driver Elva Lee – “Ms. Elva” – drives a route that crisscrosses Perquimans County to bring meals to kids near and far. After 34 years of service, Lee not only knows the students who live along her route, but a lot about their families and communities where they live.
“Ms. Elva is a true pillar on our community, knows everyone and cares about all children,” said Jeffrey Miller, PQ Schools’ Transportation Director. “She has been delivering meals on the bus, additionally she has taken meals door to door to students she knows are in need and have hardships that can’t get to the bus stops after completing the route. She has a outstanding rapport in the community and with students, especially our exceptional children population.”
School officials and the Perquimans Weekly worked together to keep this story a secret from Lee so as to give her a nice surprise in today’s newspaper.
Miller described Lee as indispensable when the call came out for the school system to deliver hundreds of meals each day. She has driven most every route for grades K-12, so she knows the people and places across the county like the back of her hand. Many kids know Ms. Elva by name when they come out to greet her during her meal runs.
“I can’t speak highly enough about her rapport relations and strong work with the children,” Miller said. “Ms. Elva has a great relation with all students. I can put her on any bus and she always exceeds expectations because she knows the students directly.”
When the school system started providing meals March 16, nearly 400 meals – breakfast and lunch – were served that first day the school doors were closed. Two weeks later, there were 1,644 meals served on Monday.
“I have been truly amazed with the cooperation between the various departments,” Miller said. “We were faced with this task through unchartered waters, but we hit the ground working. I can say enough about the teamwork to make this all happen.”
Superintendent Tanya Turner said she is been amazed by the school nutrition and transportation teams.
“It has been a joy watching them collaborate and getting to know them more personally,” she said.
Turned offered high praise for Lee.
“Watching Ms. Elva work delivering meals has also been rewarding,” she said. “She knows the students, their families, and their extended families. She is probably the most veteran member of our team but works as if she is in her twenties.”
Turner recalled her first bus route with Ms. Elva at the helm.
“I kept asking if I could take her place in the back of the bus as she was constantly bending over, putting milk in breakfast bags, and gathering meals for the students to hand out,” she said. “Ms. Elva assured me she was okay as she continued to work up a sweat! She was! I did her job bagging breakfast one day soon after and learned that she can work circles around all of us!”
During Lee’s long tenure with the school system, she worked as an exceptional children’s teacher assistant for 30 years at Hertford Grammar School before she retired.
“Ms. Elva goes above and beyond to ensure that the needs of our Exceptional Children are met,” said Kanika Griffin, PQ Schools’ Exceptional Children’s director. “She is able to quickly identify underlying factors that may be impeding a student’s ability to adapt or cope with various situations. She then quickly springs into action by collaborating with the appropriate stakeholders to advocate and develop a plan of action. Ms. Elva truly wants to see all students succeed.”
Lee’s passion for the school district was evident when the word came out – we need you!
“She was one of the first to step up,” Miller said. “This whole thing – this was new to all of us. I remember that first week, Ms. Elva helped to deliver instruction packets to those students who weren’t able to pick them up at school. He experience and know-how are essential, particularly her knowledge of low and at-risk students – she knows those people in need. That’s made a lot of difference.”
Turner gets the last word about Ms. Elva, Perquimans County hero, “She is simply amazing and I feel blessed to have employees working in our school system who truly believe in our schools’ mission. Thank you Ms. Elva!”