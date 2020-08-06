I hate to admit it, but I am a pizza snob. To me there’s nothing better than a wood-fired pie with a well-flavored crust that’s not too thick or too thin and a nice crispy bite yet tender chew. Just the right amount of toppings is important with not too much sauce to be soggy, and just a spattering of cheese to enhance and not weigh it down.
When I lived in Chicago I occasionally enjoyed Lou’s and Pizza Uno’s heavy deep dish pies, but they were too dense for me and it was almost a casserole. And I’ve had thin crust pizzas that are like eating a cracker with no flavor. But a nice New York-style Pizza is a wonderful thing. Ray’s in Manhattan and Pepe’s in New Haven are famous. But best yet is a pizza from Naples or a true pizza Napoli.
In 1984 the Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana was formed by some of the oldest and most renowned pizza makers in Naples to set standards for the art of making Neapolitan pizza. In Chesapeake Chef Signorelli is a member of this society and serves authentic pies at Pizzeria Bella Vista.
One key element to a true Neapolitan pizza is a wood-fired pizza oven for baking this pie. Most don’t have the luxury of owning one, except my friend J.D. Grant who just received one for his birthday. And a standard residential oven just doesn’t get hot enough for a good pizza crust, but an excellent solution is the grill. Any outdoor gas or charcoal grill has a consistent high temperature and adds a wonderful smoky flavor. And best yet you don’t have to heat up the kitchen and it takes just minutes to prepare.
The pizza dough does not stick to grill grates or fall through if you use the proper technique. The secret is to first cook the dough on one side on the grill. Then remove it and flip it over. Add sauce and toppings to the grilled side and then finish the pizza back on the grill.
This week I have included a recipe for pizza dough as well as instructions on grilling your pizza. Or you can even pick up some already prepared pizza dough in the deli section at Food Lion if you’d like but give the grill a try for some of the best pizza you can make at home.
Enjoy!