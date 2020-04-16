Employees at Mamasita’s, Mexican restaurant in Edenton, recently delivered meals to several essential agencies on Friday. Meals were delivered to the Edenton Police Department, Edenton Fire Department, Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, Chowan County EMS and the Vidant Chowan Hospital Emergency Room. Several employees as well as community members expressed their thanks via Facebook.

