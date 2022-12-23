...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A man is dead as a result of a shooting late Thursday night just southeast of downtown and another man is behind bars on a charge of first-degree murder in the case, police said.
Gavin Hill, 20, is being held without bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center in connection with the death of Rico Battle, 34, police spokesman Sgt. Ricky Jackson said in a news release on Friday morning.
According to Jackson, officers at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday responded to a residence in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street about a shooting with an injury. When the officers arrived, they found Battle, who was unresponsive, Jackson said.
Officers began life-saving measures but soon after emergency medical services personnel arrived, they pronounced Battle dead at the scene.
, Jackson said.
Officers found out Hill was walking on a bridge away from the scene, Jackson said. Hill was soon after located with a gun in his possession. Police seized the gun and Hill was taken into custody.