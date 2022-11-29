...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
northwest Wednesday night. Waves 2 to 3 feet and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:
• John Kosma, of the 100 block of Micmac Trail, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court in court for assault inflicting serious injury and failure to appear in court for second-degree trespassing. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
• Joshua Reid, of the 1000 block of Junia Ave., Winston-Salem, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with communicating threats. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Michael Thompson, of the 100 block of Oak Ridge, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with two counts of violating probation. A $54,000 secured bond was set.
• James Herba, of the 100 block of Sadie Branch Lane, Macclesfield, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
• Owen Haughton, of the 500 block of Edenton Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• George Brinkley, of Hertford, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, assault inflicting serious injury and three counts of resisting, delaying, obstructing an officer. No bond was set.
• Janryah White, of the 1600 block of Center Hill Highway, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with reckless driving with wanton disregard, resisting, obstructing delaying an officer, two counts of assault on a public officer, failure to exhibit/surrender a driver’s license, damage to property and driving while license revoked. A $5,500 secured bond was set.
• Keh’lyl Littlejohn, of the 1300 block of Sandy Terrace, Edenton, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with driving while license revoked, failure to heed an emergency vehicle’s light/siren and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
• Quallik Farrow, of the 200 block of Hurdletown Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
• Jonathan Spence, of the 400 block of Long Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $225 bond was set.
• Jerry Midgett, of the 100 block of Morris Circle, Edenton, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Niaisha Williams, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $225 bond was set.
• Jamirez Knight, of the 100 block of Princess Ann Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.