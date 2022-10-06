Kristina Marie Smith, 36, of the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault/affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Jermell Donte Grubbs, 33, of the 1400 block of River Road, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, assault-communicating threats and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Michle Balbuena, 35, of the 340 block of Bubble Breek Court, Fayetteville, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 36, of the 1110 block of Herrington Road, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Kanyza Xzavyionia Rankins, 24, of the 210 block of Tyler Lane, Edenton, was issued a criminal summon for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoke, Sept. 11.
Donald D. Weston Jr., 43, of the 250 block of Gulfstream Drive, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Norman Lanier Barcliff Jr., 59, of the 500 block of East Ridge Road, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Michael Anthony Hall, 57, of the 1200 block of Byrd Street, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sept. 17.
Michael Evan Tucker, 51, of the 220 block of King Street, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one felony count of possession of Schedule II controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Robyn Dayne Creasy, 26, of the 1400 block of River Road, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Willis Alonzo George III, 24, of the 10 block of Fleetwood Street, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Megan Elizabeth Overton, 29, of the 110 block of Ivy Trace, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods, driving while license revoked and impaired/fictitious vehicle tag. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.