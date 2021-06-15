Currituck Sheriff
Dallas Wayne Hamilton, 42, of the 120 block of Lloyd’s Lane, Aydlett, was arrested May 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of injury to personal property.
Robert Clarence Mandigo III, 39, of the 770 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested May 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was placed under a domestic hold at Currituck County Detention Center.
Jody Mack Palmer, 29, of the 520 block of Silk Tree Lane, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested May 24 and charged with one felony count of fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Jody Mack Palmer, 29, of the 520 block of Silk Tree Lane, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested May 24 for two misdemeanor counts of warrants for arrest. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Jody Mack Palmer, 29, of the 520 block of Silk Tree Lane, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested May 25 and charged with one felony count of fugitive from other state. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Jose Hilver Hernandez Vazquez, 32, of the 600 block of York Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and no operator’s license.
Ashley Ryan Stone, 36, of the 100 block of Waterview Drive, Grandy, was arrested May 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court, child support. He was released after posting a $625 cash bond.
Thomas William Singer II, 45, of the 200 block of Byrd Street, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested May 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of valid protective order.
Heather Nicole Romaine, 31, of the 2200 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested May 30 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
John Marvin Dashiell, 64, of the 100 block of Ambrose Lane, Moyock, was arrested May 30 and charged with simple assault. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Dewight Wade Wallace, 46, of the 100 block of Wildwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 31 on a warrant for arrest for first-degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Greg Alan OBrien, 40, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was served a criminal summons May 31 for a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Garrett Lee Price, 26, of the 100 block of North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 2 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Noah Riley Chappelle, 18, of 2000 Bagley St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested June 2 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $700 secured bond.