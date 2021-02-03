Elizabeth City Police
Raequon Jamel Morris, 23, of the 1320 block of Hoggard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $29,500 secured bond.
Jermaine Rossie Williams, 37, of the 200 block of Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with felony probation violation. He was assigned a date to appear in court and released after posting a $7,500 secured bond.
Aubree Benner, 31, of the 310 block of Smilax Lane, Wilmington, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Courtney Paige Bullard, 26, of the 6690 block of Center Road, Bladenboro, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with violation of consent order for failure to complete inpatient. She was assigned a date to appear in district court in Elizabethtown, Bladen County and confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $360,000 secured bond.
Jeffrey Michael Ford, 46, of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with felony fraud, food stamp. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael Anthony Bridges, 33, of the 1020 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Travis Antoin Whidbee, 40, of the 210 block of Katie’s Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with felony fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.