An Edgecombe County man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 death of a 75-year-old resident at the now-closed assisted living facility in Tarboro.
Trenneth Axel Pace, 62, pleaded guilty in the death of Rebecca Eudy at the former Open Fields Assisted Living center.
Both Pace and Eudy were residents of the facility at the time of her death.
Investigators determined Eudy had died from strangulation a day after her body was found on April 5, 2018. According to her death certificate, Eudy had been asphyxiated and suffered traumatic injuries to her neck.
After he was determined to be the suspect, Pace was interviewed and admitted to investigators that he had intentionally caused Eudy’s death.
State officials revoked the Open Fields license in July 2018.
Court records show Pace has schizophrenia and that he spent time at Cherry Hospital, a state psychiatric hospital in Goldsboro.