A Merry Hill man was sentenced after taking an Alford plea in connection to the murder of an Edenton man.
Jaheim Tykelly Speaks, age 17, of the 100 block of Blackrock Road, Merry Hill, was sentenced to a minimum term of 200 months and a maximum of 252 months in prison. He accepted an Alford plea of guilty for the second-degree murder charge for killing Cruize Anthony Riddick, 32, of the 200 block of East Freemason Street, Edenton. Speaks appeared in Chowan County Superior Court on April 21.
According to police, at 10:20 p.m. June 19, 2019, Edenton Police Department received a report of shots fired with a subject injured in the 1000 block of Badham Road in Edenton. The victim was identified as Riddick. He died as a result of the injuries he received.
Investigators with the Edenton Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations immediately began investigating the incident. On June 20, 2021, Speaks was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.