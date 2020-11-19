A Pennsylvania man wanted in Pennsylvania was arrested in Edenton recently.
Elijah Darnell Ford, 31, of the 600 block of Abbe Court, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Nov. 11. According to the Edenton Police Department, the agency received information from Detective Daniel Pacchioli with the Borough of Wilson (PA) Police Department that a wanted suspect from Pennsylvania was in Edenton. Officers from Edenton Police Department and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Ford without incident at America’s Best Value Inn, on Virginia Road.
Ford is wanted for two counts of first degree murder, criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault, possession firearm prohibited, and possession instrument of crime with intent, and two accounts of simple assault.
Ford was taken to the Chowan County On-Duty Magistrate and received no bond for the Fugitive from Justice Warrant.
According to news reports, homicide and related charges in the killing of Nikal Jones.
Ford, along with two other men are charged in the Sept. 25 shooting that left Jones dead and wounded 30-year-old Shadee Johnson.
Facing similar charges are Aquasay Ali Harris, 30, and Ca’mel Douglas, 19.
Harris and Douglas are in custody and being held in Northampton County (PA) Jail without bail.
According to a police report from the Borough of Wilson police, officers responded at 12:25 a.m. Sept. 25 to a shooting in the 1600 block of Spruce Street. There they found Jones, who had died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Johnson, who also was injured in the home, drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a serious gunshot injury. Police learned from an informant that Douglas admitted to shooting Jones because the 18-year-old was tasked with killing someone in New Jersey but never followed through.
The shootings, police allege, happened during a discussion about a planned robbery that turned into an argument between Douglas and Johnson. During the fight, police allege, Harris wounded Johnson and Douglas shot Jones to death.
“Special thanks to Chowan County Deputy Sheriff Callon, Deputy Sheriff Pierce and Deputy Sheriff Ferraraccio for assisting Edenton Police Department,” Edenton Police Chief Henry King shared in a Facebook post.