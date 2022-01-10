Manteo High School (7-0,3-0) remained unbeaten by defeating conference rival Camden (4-5,0-2) Friday night by the final score of 71-41. The lady Redskins put on a shooting clinic, hitting twelve [12] 3-pointers in the game, six of the long range shots coming in a 23 point first quarter.
“If you think we shoot like that every night, you would be wrong”, said Manteo coach William Creef. “You have a night like tonight where everything is going in, and then the next night you can’t hit the ocean from the boat! That’s basketball.”
Manteo point guard Erika Bailey got her team going quickly with a bank shot and a three from the wing. Three other teammates would connect on 3-pointers, two each from Taryn Booth and Jill Leary, and one from guard Sydney Ballance. Camden
stayed in the competition led by team co-captain Kennedy Lighty who scored six points in the quarter. The senior had two strong baskets inside, and two free throws. The Bruins also got their own 3-pointer from sophomore Faith Underwood.
Down by 13 points at the first break, the lady Bruins fought back. Six different Camden players had points in the second quarter, which included baskets by Caroline Pait, Keeley Williams, and Amaya Demps. Alexis McCoy and Janay Cordy added foul shots as the Bruins actually outscored the Redskins 10-9 in the second period. Camden was still in the game trailing 32-20 at the half.
“ Yes, I was very proud of the way my players responded in the second quarter,” said Camden coach Rick Heckler. “ They always hustle, and play hard the whole game, no matter the score.”
Manteo has weapons up and down their roster, and Bailey would score seven points in the third quarter supported by five points from forward Kyla Mallory. A 20-point quarter pushed the Redskin advantage to 52-27 as Camden could not keep up the scoring pace. Cordy worked hard on both ends of the floor, and made 3-4 foul shots which led the Bruins to the last break.
In the final frame, Camden hit some outside shots scoring 14 points for their best production of the night. Williams and Lighty each had four points, and Underwood looks like a developing sharpshooter with her second 3-pointer.
The game totals had Lighty leading Camden with 12 points, followed by Williams with eight, and Underwood with six. Bailey led three Manteo players in double figures. The junior tallied 16 points, followed by 12 points [four 3-pointers] by Booth, and 11 points produced by Leary.