Commencement exercises for Perquimans and John A. Holmes high schools will move forward, but in slightly different directions so as maintain precautions to protect everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic while preserving the essence of what it means to turn the tassel on graduation day.
Perquimans Superintendent Tanya Turner said Pirates’ commencement will be rescheduled from June to July 31. She said high school staff called seniors and their families and asked them if they wanted to keep the original date in June or move the date to July 31 with the hope of less restrictions and a more traditional ceremony. The seniors’ families chose July 31.
“We will most likely have formulated a plan a, b, and maybe c for this date,” Turner said. “One plan would be a traditional ceremony and other plans would be revised based on restrictions.”
Pirates may also be doing an “early graduation” of a smaller magnitude for military students who may be leaving prior to the graduation date.
Across the river and through the woods, JAHHS’ commencement remains planned for June 12, though there will be precautions put in place to protect the Aces’ nation.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson said though the high school graduation committee is in the early stages of finalizing details, administrators are working on a ceremony that will be similar to what students would typically participate in. Essentially, providing the Governor allows up to 50 people to gather in socially-distant safe fashion by the scheduled Graduation date of June 12, 2020, groups of four seniors at a time will enter the stadium accompanied by up to 10 loved ones to participate in Commencement.
Class of 2020 Aces will hear their name, walk across the stage in their cap-and-gown, and receive their diploma from JAHHS Principal Stephen Wood. Following the conclusion of all of the “mini-ceremonies,” a video will be released of all of the seniors graduating along with the previously recorded speeches.
The seniors will be provided with gloves and masks as will staff members assisting with the ceremony.
Full details will be released as plans are finalized. The final video will be shared with the community via the school system’s social media platforms.
“While this is not all that we might have hoped for, we want to give our seniors their moment with their loved ones present,” Jackson said.