Keith Rouse, a musician and storyteller, talks about the need for community engagement during the Friends of the Perquimans County Library’s Black History Month Celebration at the library, Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown holds up a copy of Isabel Wilkerson’s 2010 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Warmth of Other Suns,” during the Friends of the Perquimans County Library’s Black History Month Celebration at the library, Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Photographer Ed Sanford talks about the work of the Life Magazine photographer Gordon Parks during the Friends of the Perquimans Library’s Black History Month Celebration at the library Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The Harlem Renaissance, the Black migration north after World War I, the art of photographer Gordon Parks, and the importance of community engagement were among the topics discussed at last week’s kickoff event for the Friends of Perquimans Library’s Black History Month celebration.
Speakers for the Feb. 1 event at the Perquimans County Library included Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole, Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, photographer Ed Sanford and storyteller and musician Keith Rouse.
Sanford, a photographer who frequently displays his work at the Perquimans Art League’s Gallery, talked about Parks’ life and career, including the entrepreneurial skills that landed him his first photo shoot and continued through his long career for Life Magazine. Sanford recommended members of the audience read, “A Hungry Heart,” Parks’ memoir.
Rouse, who returned home to Hertford, after a career playing and coaching college and semiprofessional football, told the audience he was “honored” to share his thoughts on the topic “The Call to Carry On.” Rouse urged the audience to answer that call, “not by force, not by email, or text message, but by getting involved.”
Rouse stressed the need for community involvement.
“What are you going to do? is the question,” he said. “You just going to sit back and ... listen to them and see what they’re talking about doing? If you want change, you gotta be a part of the change. You got to get out there.”
Since returning to Hertford, Rouse has been pursuing his true passion: music. He began signing in church and school choirs as well as the street corners of Hertford. He shared a song, “44,” he said he wrote the night of President Obama’s inauguration.
After thanking the large crowd for attending the event, Brown discussed Isabel Wilkinson’s 2010 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Warmth of Other Sons,” and talked about her own parents’ migration to the north from the south.
“The name of this book is “The Warmth of Other Sons’, and it is about the Black migration that took place in the United States when over 6 million people migrated from the south to the north and to the west,” Brown said. “She (Wilkerson) took 10 years to write this book from research and documents and interviews. But it is such a powerful book. And if I was in charge of the school system, I would make it required reading for the high school students.”
Brown said she could identify with many of the family stories chronicled in Wilkerson’s book, because both her parents migrated from the south, one from Belvidere, the other from New Bern.
“Can you imagine that her daughter, my grandfather’s granddaughter, is standing up here as, as a mayor of Hertford?” Brown said, referring to her mother. “I’m gonna tell you it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal. So we gotta work with our kids and we gotta start right here.”
Cole said she was dedicating her remarks to Peter Leroy, whom she described as a dedicated member of the Friends of the Library who had convinced her, when she was chair of the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, to pursue a larger space for the county library.
Cole said whenever anyone asks her where she’s from, she tells them New York, and if they ask where in New York, she tells them Harlem.
“The reason I’m so proud is because Harlem has such a history and has been such a cultural influence on America and African-American culture,” Cole said. “It just makes me proud to know that I’m from a place where the Harlem Renaissance took place.”
Cole described Harlem as the “bedrock” of the intellectual and cultural movement in the 1920s and 1930s that saw a revival in the U.S. of African American art, music, dance, fashion, literature, politics and scholarship. Key figures in the movement included musicians like Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Cab Calloway, Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith, Cole said. Others who gained renown during the Harlem Renaissance included the writers James Weldon Johnson, Richard Wright and Zora Hurston, actors like Ethel Waters, and poets like Countee Cullen, Colin James McKay and Langston Hughes, she said.
She described Hughes as “one of the real highlights of that time,” reciting a few lines from his poem, “Harlem.”
“What happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a Raisin in the Sun?” Cole asked.
“So I’m real proud to say that this is where I was born — you know, 142nd Street and Lennox,” Cole said.
The Perquimans Library’s Black History Month celebration continues through the month of February.