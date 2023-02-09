The Harlem Renaissance, the Black migration north after World War I, the art of photographer Gordon Parks, and the importance of community engagement were among the topics discussed at last week’s kickoff event for the Friends of Perquimans Library’s Black History Month celebration.

Speakers for the Feb. 1 event at the Perquimans County Library included Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole, Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, photographer Ed Sanford and storyteller and musician Keith Rouse.