WILLIAMSTON - Another successful art camp has concluded with many exciting activities which have taken place at the Martin County Arts Council recently.
The annual Kids Art Camp was in full swing.
Monday was papier- mache’ day, where the children created beautiful birds, snowmen and cardboard canisters. Tuesday, they worked with polymer clay with Addie Taylor and fashioned an array of ingenious sculptures.
Wednesday was paint on canvas day as well as painting their own birdhouses. The paintings are amazing. Thursday we had an exciting day of learning to draw with Judith Stewart. Lessons in geometric drawing, still life sketches, Origami and instructions in perspective were taught. Stewart said to remember “to draw what you see and not what you know.”
Friday the children finished up all unfinished projects by painting their snowmen and birds and gluing feathers on the birds. The canisters and birdhouses were decorated with jewels and clay creations.
The Photography Show is still on display at the MCAC until Aug. 27 for anyone interested in coming by to view.
The next big event scheduled is the Jenning’s Mitchell “Passage East” Photography Show which will kick off with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. There is no admission charge for this event.
The Martin County Arts Council at 124 Washington Street, Williamston will also hold an opening reception for the Annual Christmas Market to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 22. This is a free event and there will be a 10 percent discount off all purchases from the Market booths and the gift shop. Any who would like to participate in marketing their artistry and craftsmanship to sell, please contact the Arts Council at 252-789-8470.
Events are posted regularly on the MCAC Facebook page. Please remember to come out and support the Arts and your local Martin County Arts Council.