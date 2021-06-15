The following citizens of Martin County have been summoned for jury duty beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21.
For further information, call the jury clerk at 252-809-5100.
A:
Allah, Velia Salisbury
Andrews, Mary A.
Ange, Tanya Davenport
Anthony, Charles Alston
Armstrong, Lendora C.
B:
Barnes, Kameshia Monique
Bell, Montina Louise
Bissell, Roy William
Boone, Janet Kim
Brooks, Felicia Yvonne
Brown, Dorothy Donell
Brown, Jalyn Dinese
Brown, Kelvin
Brownfield, Ronald G.
Bullock, Monica
Burns, Lakendra Sherrod
C:
Cabarrus, Joycelyn Biggs
Carmon, Deborah Ann
Carraway, Angela Tanner
Chesson, Bridgette Nicole
Clemmons, David
Council, Kaneisha Patrice
Cratt, Tammy J.
Cullipher, David Winston
Curtis, Kay Brown
D:
Daniel, Elizabeth Annette
Deoca, Thomas Joseph
Durham, Shameca Renee
E:
Edwards, Danielle Annette
Edwards, Kathryn Leigh
Everett, Naja Brenae
F:
Falvo, William Justin
Finnegan, Diane McCulley
Frank, Linda Bond
Freeman, Elijah T.
G:
Glover, Jahmiya Ke'Shannon
Gooding-Bailey, Shireen Nakesha
Grant, Samantha Kierstin
Graves, Thomas Curtis
Greene, Janice Malone
Griffin, John Patrick
H:
Hall, Bethany Karin
Harper, Richard Nathan
Harris, Jeffrey Lee
Harrison, Caroline Elizabeth
Hatchel, Billy Joe
Hernandez, Juan Carlos
Higgs, Kathleen
Highsmith, Clarence E., Jr.
Hoggard, Eva Michelle
Holcomb, Robert G.
Holley, Porche Tylise
Holliday, Camden Ray
Hopkins, Darrell Lanston, Jr.
Hudson, Cornell
Hughes, Katherine Holliday
Hurdle, Gregory Rayn
Hutchinson, Lisa Marie Wobbleton
Hyman, Gloria
Hyman, Leshay Devoire
J:
Jackson, Dorothy Rogerson
James, Larry Earl
James, Theresa Ann
K:
Kearney, Henry A.
Kennedy, James Ryan
Knight, Larry Darnell
L:
Latham, Destiny Sharmaine
Lawrence, Joseph Lindell
Lilley, Norma Jean
Little, Willie James
Long, Clara M.
Lyerla, Alyssa Kristine
Lytle, Christy Ange
Lytle, Helen Walley
M:
Manning, Anthony Tyrone
Manning, Daylin Virginia
Manning, Korrie Heather
Mason, Pamela Bryant
Mason, Vernon Leon
McCombs, Misti Hardison
Mills, Katherine Mary Holtz
Modlin, Logan Alexis
Moore, Darnell
Moore, David Lee
N:
Negri, Brandon Michael
Nicholson, Mary Hudson
O:
Ore, Darnell
Outlaw, Donnie Ray
P:
Parker, Linda Patricia
Parrett, Shirley Marie
Patterson, Makita Shante
Patterson, Shawn Michael
Person, Cedric Sentel
Pierce, David Clinton, Jr.
Pierce, Thomas Christopher
Pittman, Michelle A.
Powell, Ann J.
Price, Glenda Wood
Price, Jerry Lee
Price, Shelia Brinson
R:
Rascoe, Monkel
Raynor, Spencer Ray
Roberson, Donald Palva
Roberson, Dwayne Mance
Rodgers, Cindy Devone
Rodgers, Joseph Shannon
Rodgers, Kim Sykes
Rogers, Jimmy Ray
Rogers, Mary M.
Roper, Richard Adolphus, Jr.
Rouse, Maudie R.
S:
Shepherd, Pearl Ada
Silverthorne, James H.
Sloan, Patricia Stalls
Smallwood, Deshaun Montray
Smith, Doris Jean
Smith, Tyletha Lacoya
Smithwick, Maurice Bernard
Speller, Connie Andrews
Spruill, Carol
Stalls, Lynne Equils
Stalls, Sarah Hodges
Swearingen, Dara Furlough
T:
Taylor, Ginger Kay
Taylor, Michael Gilbert
Thomas, Deonte' Lamont
Thurman, Chelsea Nicole
Todd, Danny Wilson
Toler, Bradley Brame
Torres, Luis Manuel, III
W:
Ward, Elizabeth H.
Webb, Brittany Danielle
Whitehurst, Eric Chesley
Wilkins, Prentise Javaughn
Williams, Michele
Williams, Rosie Wynn
Willoughby, Richard Lee, II
Wilson, Jesse Jerome
Wishop, Stanford Jerome
Y:
Young, Kristine Medora