The Martin County Board of Commissioners will be having a Planning and Budget Retreat on Wednesday, February 24 and Thursday, February 25.

The retreat will take place at the Moratoc Park, 102 River Drive in Williamston.

For any questions, please contact County Manager James Bennett at (242) 789-4302 or email james.bennett@martincountyncgov.com.

Thadd White is Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.