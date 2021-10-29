On Sunday, Oct. 24, Vernon B. Oliver, 42, was charged with assault on a female.
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Oct. 18
Larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering of motor vehicle was reported at 310 Maple St. in Oak City.
Order for arrest was reported at an undisclosed location.
Two counts of trafficking schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance was reported at Handy Mart, 707 North Main St. in Robersonville.
Oct. 19
Order for arrest was reported at an undisclosed location.
Assault on a female was reported at 1384 Main St. in Jamesville.
Injury to personal property and communicating threats was reported at 1320 Old U.S. 64 in Jamesville.
Oct. 20
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 13061 N.C. 125 in Hamilton.
Oct. 21
Damage to property was reported 1033 Beulah Ln. in Williamston.
Oct. 22
All other larceny was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Oct. 18
Rosalynd Angelika Moody, was charged with an order for arrest.
Oct. 19
Steffan Phillip Counts, was charged with an order for arrest.
Oct. 22
William Thomas Hadley, was charged with all other larceny.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Oct. 18
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Wiliamston.
Breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm was reported Speedway, 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported at G & B Mini Storage, 2002 West Main St. in Williamston.
Oct. 19
Failure to appear, warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and resist, delay & obstruct was reported at U.S. 17 near New Dixie Mart in Williamston.
Oct. 20
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property was reported at Pets of America Wholesale Supply, 114 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Oct. 21
Counterfeit instrument was reported at BB&T, 902 Washington St. in Williamston.
Hit & run was reported at 501 Flare Boutique, 1135 Walmart Dr. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny was reported at 110 West Vance St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at West Main St. and Brownlow Ave. in Williamston.
Resist, delay & obstruct, driving while license revoked and displaying fictitious registration plate was reported at Williams St. near Park St. in Williamston.
Sexual assault was reported at 204 Plymouth St. in Williamston.
Oct. 22
Injury to personal property was reported at 301 Union Ave. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at West Blvd. near South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoke was reported at 1000 Technology Blvd. in Williamston.
Operate motor vehicle without being licenses by NCDMV was reported at West Blvd. near South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Displaying expired registration was reported at 100 Roberson Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 23
Driving while license revoked and displayed expired registration plate was reported at West Main St. Ext./Commons Dr. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked, without having in full force and effect financial responsibility required by G.S 20-313 and display a registration number plate knowing same to be revoked was reported at West Main St. Ext. near Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Assault inflicting serious injury was reported at Vintage Inn, 826 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Damage to property was reported at Murphy Express #8507, 1509 Washington St. in Williamston.
Driving while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle was reported at Lilley International, 107 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked, without having full force and effect the financial responsibility required by G.S. 20-313 and displaying a registration number plate knowing the same to be revoked was reported at Exit 514 near Hampton Inn in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Oct. 18
Triquisita Janie’ Hudgins, 33, was charged with failure to appear.
Oct. 19
Brandon Michael Rhea, 32, was charged with failure to appear, warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and resist, delay & obstruct.
Oct. 20
Lewis Tonsonya James Jr., 26, was charged with driving while license suspended.
Oct. 21
Tammara Michelle Huffman, 42, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Nashyra Shykiya Slade, 22, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct and driving while license revoked.
Oct. 22
Travon Mondell Best, 41, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Zachary Montrail Bagley, 26, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Kendrick Dashon Gray, 23, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without being licensed by NCDMW.
Lafontae Deshon Griffin, 36, was charged with displaying expired registration.
Oct. 23
Travon Mondell Best Jr., 20, was charged with driving while license revoked and displaying expired registration plate knowing same to be expired.
Kelsie Leigh Waters, 22, was charged with driving while license revoked, without having full force and effect financial responsibility required by G.S. 20-313 and displaying a registration number plate same to be revoked.
Kevin Demetrius White, 50, was charged with driving while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle.
Derek Leandardo Byrant, 33, was charged with driving while license revoked, without having full force and effect financial responsibility required by G.S. 20-313 and displaying a registration number plate knowing same to be revoked.
Oct. 24
Vernon B. Oliver, 42, was charged with assault on a female.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
There are no incidents reported at this time.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
There are no arrests reported at this time.