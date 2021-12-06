On Nov. 27, Robert Lee Spicer, 44, was charged with habitual larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Nov. 20
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1045 Deer Run in Oak City.
Misdemeanor child abuse was reported at 2301 Ed’s Grocery Rd., Farm Country Campground, Lot 24 in Williamston.
Larceny after break or enter and break or enter of a building was reported at 2419 Dan Peele Rd. in Williamston.
Nov. 22
Forcible breaking and entering and break or enter building was reported at 1133 James Rd. in Robersonville.
Communicating threats was reported 430 South West Ave. in Oak City.
Nov. 23
Impersonating a law enforcement officer and harassment was reported at 27051 N.C. 903 in Robersonville.
Non support was reported at 1166 Tar Landing Rd. in Jamesville.
Non-forcible breaking and entering was reported at 34143 U.S. 64 in Jamesville.
Nov. 26
Fraud was reported at 2846 Poplar Point Rd. in Williamston.
Nov. 27
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle and larceny after breaking and entering was reported at 505 West Academy St. in Robersonville.
Nov. 28
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 19207 N.C. 903 in Robersonville.
Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury was reported at an unknown location possibly in Martin County.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Nov. 20
Jason Dale Chivas was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
Nov. 23
David Nelson Griffin was charged with non support.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Nov. 19
An undisclosed incident was reported at Blackwater Enterprises, 1905 Main St. in Jamesville.
Robbery with a deadly weapon was reported at River Road near the walking trail in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked was reported at Skewarkee Intersection in Williamston.
Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported at 1113 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at 103 Price St. in Williamston.
Nov. 20
Larceny was reported at Tractor Supply in Williamston.
Counterfeiting/forgery was reported at Piggly Wiggly in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 1007 Hyland Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 21
Larceny was reported at Dollar General in Williamston.
Displayed expired registration plate was reported at North Biggs St. and East Main St. in Williamston.
Driving while license revoked and display expired registration plate was reported at Farmer’s Furniture parking lot in Williamston.
Unauthorized use of conveyance was reported at 121 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Nov. 22
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston
Nov. 23
Larceny was reported at Johnny’s Automotive Auto & Diesel Repair, 501 Washington St., Site B in Williamston.
Nov. 24
Possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana and driving while license revoked was reported at Washington St. near Walmart Drive in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Dollar General, 908 Washington St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and simple assault was reported at 209 Hyman Ave. in Williamston.
While displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing same to be expired was reported at South Haughton St. and Washington St. in Williamston.
Nov. 25
Communicating threats was reported at Piggly Wiggly, 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Dollar General, 708 Washington St. in Williamston.
Nov. 26
Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at 831 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 101 Santree Drive in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Oakwood Village, 101 Santree Drive in Williamston.
Nov. 27
Driving while license revoked was reported at 107 North Pearl St. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control was reported at Washington Street in Williamston.
Cutting, mutilating, defacing or otherwise injuring property to obtain nonferrous metal and injury to personal property was reported at Johnny’s Automotive, 501 Washington St. in Williamston.
Fictitious registration plates was reported at Speedway, 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Nov. 28
Possession of an open container in a motor vehicle and possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana was reported at 617 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle, larceny and injury to personal property was reported at 117 South Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired, driving while license revoked after impaired driving revocation and open container after consumption was reported at Quality Inn, 102 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Nov. 19
Sherman Rayford Garrish Jr., 45, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Nov. 21
Lutoya Denise Keel, 31, was charged with display expired registration plate.
Travon Mondell Best Jr., 20, was charged with driving while license revoked and displaying expired registration plate.
Nov. 24
Marcel Devon Harris, 26, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Shedrick Daneil Demery, 22, was charged with larceny.
Shaquia Lashay Mitchell, 23, was charged with hit & run, impaired driving and no operator’s license.
Rubin Fernando Bland, 33, was charged with while displaying expired registration plate on a vehicle knowing same to be expired. And driving while license revoked.
Nov. 26
Demoria Marsean Rodgers, 34, was charged with assault on a female and injury to real property.
Nov. 27
Robert Lee Spicer, 44, was charged with habitual larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Quindarien Deshonn Rascoe, 27, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Jasnika Vicquesha Craig, 24, was charged with driving while impaired.
Nov. 28
Donald William Hayden, 63, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked after an impaired driving revocation and open container after consumption.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
Nov. 15
Voluntary commitment was reported at Handy Mart in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.