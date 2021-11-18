On Saturday, Nov. 13, Antwon Marquis Valentine, 34, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, fictitious information to law enforcement officer, driving while license revoked and operated a blue light on said vehicle without being authorized.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Nov. 8
Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in Texas.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at Stewart St. and U.S. 64 in Jamesville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at the Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agriculture Center parking lot in Williamston.
Nov. 9
Impeding the progress of a school bus was reported at bus stop near 115 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Missing person was reported at 12634 N.C. 125 in Hamilton.
Missing juveniles was reported at 3751 Roy Beach Rd. in Oak City.
Nov. 10
Larceny of a firearm was reported at 17845 N.C. 125 in Williamston.
All other larceny was reported at 2616 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering, larceny and all other offenses was reported at 3153 Vanderford Rd. in Robersonville.
Failure to appear was reported at Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Williamston.
Nov. 11
Damage to personal property and all other larceny was reported at N.C. 11 near N.C. 142 in Oak City.
Nov. 13
An undisclosed incident was reported at 1691 Dan Peele Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny of gas was reported at 2200 Dan Peele Rd. in Williamston.
Wire fraud was reported at 1344 Johnson Drive in Williamston.
Nov. 14
Possession of a weapon of mass destruction and injury to personal property was reported at 13879 N.C. 125 in Hamilton.
Injury to personal property was reported at 13879 N.C. 125 in Hamilton.
Cruelty to animals was reported at 1076 Zeke Rhodes Lane in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Nov. 8
Ricky Lee Williams II. was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Nov. 10
Johnathan Terrell Holiday was charged with sexual assault with an object.
Keioshia Tashanna Glover was charged with failure to appear.
Nov. 14
Meagan Elizabeth Hurdle was charged with breaking or entering and simple assault.
Dymetri Dashawn Duggins was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and injury to personal property.
Shane Barber was charged with cruelty to animals.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Nov. 8
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 222 Wilson St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm was reported at 506 East Church St. in Williamston.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Quality Inn parking lot, 102 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and no operators license was reported at 300 North Elm St. in Williamston.
Nov. 9
Worthless check, obtain property by false pretense and uttering forged document was reported at State Employees Credit Union, 1310 Washington St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 107 North Pearl St. in Williamston.
Larceny of motor vehicle was reported at 107 North Pearl St. in Williamston.
Nov. 10
Driving while license revoked and display fictitious registration plate was reported at Feyer Ford parking lot, 1677 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Nov. 11
Simple assault was reported at 118 West Grace St. in Williamston.
Nov. 12
Injury to real property was reported at Speedway, 304 Washington St. in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 104 Mulberry St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 118 West Grace St. in Williamston.
Nov. 13
Carrying a concealed weapon was reported at North Haughton St. near Cherry St. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at an undisclosed location.
Carrying a concealed firearm, fictitious information to an officer, driving while license revoked and operated a blue light on said vehicle without being authorized was reported at 700 East Main St. and River Rd. in Williamston.
Nov. 14
Assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, fleeing to elude arrest by motor vehicle, hit and run, assault on a female, battery on unborn child, resist, delay & obstruct and reckless driving to endanger was reported at The City Cafe, 825 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Nov. 9
Cami Lynn Terry, 33, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.
Nov. 10
William Douglas Eddings was charged with driving while license revoked, display fictitious registration number plate knowing same to be fictitious.
Nov. 13
Jalen D’Quan Blount, 28, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm.
Antwon Marquis Valentine, 34, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, fictitious information to law enforcement officer, driving while license revoked and operated a blue light on said vehicle without being authorized.
Nov. 14
D’Andre Jasean Stokes, 28, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
Nov. 13
Misdemeanor probation violation was reported at North Main St. near Coyote Lane in Robersonville.
Nov. 15
Voluntary committment was reported at Handy Mart in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
Nov. 14
Lonnial Thompson was charged with an order for arrest.