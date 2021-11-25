On Nov. 16, Marquel Kavon Moody, 21, was charged with breaking and entering motor vehicle and resist, delay & obstruct.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Nov. 15
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Nov. 16
Motor vehicle theft was reported at 1144 Arthur Corey Rd. in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at an undisclosed location.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Nov. 15
William Thomas Hadley was charged with a warrant service other jurisdiction.
Nov. 16
Tolliver Marshall was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Nov. 15
Breaking or entering and injury to personal property was reported at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 830 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Display expired registration plate was reported at East Blvd and East Main St. in Williamston.
Nov. 16
Breaking and entering motor vehicle and resist, delay & obstruct was reported at Johnny’s Automotive, 501 Washington St. in Williamston.
Mental impaired subject was reported at Roanoke River Bridge, U.S. 13/17 in Williamston.
Defrauding an innkeeper was reported at Holiday Inn Express in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 108 east Pine St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 117 Wilson St., Apt. B in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Nov. 17
Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 104 Mulberry St. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at the Williamston Police Department, 100 South Haughton St. in Williamston.
Driving under the influence, resist, delay & obstruct and injury to personal property was reported at 319 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Nov. 18
Regulation of number and size of animals was reported at 111 Spruce St. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Blackwater Enterprises, 1905 Main St. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Riverbank Building Supply, 620 East Main St. in Williamston.
An undisclosed incident was reported at Skewarkee Intersection, 101 West Blvd.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Nov. 15
Tony Oneal Williams Jr., 25, was charged with display expired registration plate.
Nov. 16
Marquel Kavon Moody, 21, was charged with breaking and entering motor vehicle and resist, delay & obstruct.
Nov. 17
Jamie Lloyd Dysart, 34, was charged with obtain property under false pretenses.
Nov. 18
Diron Ditrell Thompson, 36, was charged with driving under the influence, resist, delay & obstruct and injury to real property.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No incidents were reported.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.