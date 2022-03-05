A Maryland resident has won the first-ever in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.
Alex Trouteaud won the 26.2-mile race held in Elizabeth City today with a time of 2:32.50.
Suzanne Trotter — appropriately — was the top female finisher. The 42-year-old Indian Trail resident finished with a time of 3:04.08.
Earlier this morning, a graduate of Perquimans County High School now living in Raleigh won the inaugural U.S. Coast Guard Half Marathon.
Ben Godfrey, 39, finished the 13.1-mile race with a time of 1:17.24.
Olivia Herndon was the top finishing female runner and fifth finisher overall. Her time was 1:27.02.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten also competed in the half marathon and finished with a time of 2:50.
Both the marathon and half marathon got underway this morning at 7:30 a.m.
A pair of Coast Guard members were the top finishers in the inaugural Coast Guard Marathon 5K race Friday evening.
Coastie Peter Ramundo got out of the gate quickly and never looked back, easily winning the men’s 5K in a time of 15:36. His time was almost two minutes faster than the second-place finisher Brandon Aydlett.
Base Elizabeth City Coast Guard service member Tessa Clayton won the women’s race in a time of 20:14. Her time was good enough to finish 11th overall.