I’m wearing a mask in public these days and staying six feet away from folks when possible.
This I do to protect myself, although it might save you from coronavirus catastrophe, too. In my extended family, I am known as “Typhoid Larry,” the guy who never gets sick, but carries germs and viruses to the rest of the clan.
My mask seems like an inexpensive investment in my health during the current pandemic — no guarantee, mind you, but an act that tilts the probabilities in my favor.
We live in a world of probabilities, not certainties. If you consistently stack the probabilities in your favor, you will achieve a good result in the end. Seat belts and bicycle helmets come to mind, along with consigning the saltshaker to a closet and eating fruit for dessert or dollar-cost-averaging investments and never buying a stock whose business you don’t understand.
Yes, you could still perish in an automobile accident, die of a stroke or suffer major financial setbacks, but it is less likely.
Former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin laid out a probabilistic approach to life in his 2003 volume, “In An Uncertain World.” Rubin made a fortune trading bonds for Goldman Sachs on Wall Street, then joined the Clinton administration as Treasury secretary where he helped to engineer the last budget surpluses ever achieved in Washington, D.C.
Rubin found that the same probability evaluations he used to pick one bond over another were equally useful in calculating which economic policy was preferable to another.
Twenty-five years later health experts in Washington encourage us to wear masks and to socially distance while awaiting a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. I think the economy should be opened sooner rather than later, but masks, plexiglass barriers, health screenings and social distancing likely will be a part of the new order. Get used to it.
To mask or not has become a political act. Anti-maskers seem to view them as a sort of Star of David, an “e-mask-ulation,” a precursor to the government sending black helicopters to take away guns, livelihoods and other liberties.
Maybe. But probably not.
This is the same federal government which claims it doesn’t have my bank information for the stimulus check even though the routing and account numbers appear on the checks I send them every quarter.
Pilots of government black helicopters might weigh the probability of surviving their missions after viewing the citizen with the anti-aircraft bazooka in the Raleigh Subway store last week.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence should remember that if both are disabled by COVID-19, Nancy Pelosi becomes president.
There is enough grist for the conspiracy mill to fuel suspicions of masks and future vaccinations. Yes, Dr. Anthony Fauci has 12 virus patents. Three Russian doctors working on the COVID-19 virus have “fallen” from windows. A Chinese coronavirus researcher perished in a “murder-suicide” recently.
But if you seriously believe there is a “deep state” ruse to steal your freedoms, then raise the probability that you will survive to vote in the Nov. 3 election by wearing a mask.
Doug Gardner is mostly sheltering in place in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.