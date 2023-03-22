Dr. Johnny L. Houston delivers the inaugural mathematics lecture named for him at Purdue University in February. Houston is an alumnus of Purdue and a retired professor at Elizabeth City State University.
The Johnny L. Houston Mathematics Lecture was established at Purdue University in February 2023 in the name of Houston, an alumnus of Purdue and a retired professor at Elizabeth City State University.
Dr. Irena Swanson, chair of the Department of Mathematics at Purdue, and William P. Caise, associate director of Purdue Black Culture Center, extended Houston an invitation to return to Purdue on Feb. 9 and present the inaugural lecture.
The title of Houston’s presentation was “Investigating and Visualizing Infinity in Finite Space (Examining Mathematical Fractals as Dynamical Systems and Visualizing their Images — Chaos, in Finite Space).”
Houston earned a Ph.D in mathematics from Purdue in 1974. Prior to earning his degree, he served one year as the first manager-director of the Purdue Black Culture Center while Purdue conducted a national search for a permanent director.
In 1974, Houston accepted a position at Savannah State University in Georgia. In 1975, he was offered the position of associate professor and chair of the Department of Mathematics at Atlanta University, a graduate institution in the Atlanta University Center.
Houston served as vice chancellor for academic affairs at ECSU from 1984-88. In 1988, Houston was appointed Senior Research Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science at ECSU, the position from which he retired in 2010.
He is currently professor emeritus at ECSU and executive secretary emeritus at the National Association of Mathematicians, Inc.
Prior to attending Purdue University, Houston earned two degrees in mathematics, a bachelor’s from Morehouse College in 1964 and a master of science degree from Atlanta University in 1966.