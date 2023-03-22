Houston

Dr. Johnny L. Houston delivers the inaugural mathematics lecture named for him at Purdue University in February. Houston is an alumnus of Purdue and a retired professor at Elizabeth City State University.

 Photo courtesy Johnnie Houston

The Johnny L. Houston Mathematics Lecture was established at Purdue University in February 2023 in the name of Houston, an alumnus of Purdue and a retired professor at Elizabeth City State University.

Dr. Irena Swanson, chair of the Department of Mathematics at Purdue, and William P. Caise, associate director of Purdue Black Culture Center, extended Houston an invitation to return to Purdue on Feb. 9 and present the inaugural lecture.