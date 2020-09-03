Math Teachers' Dynamic Duo Embraces Team Concept

Editor’s Note: From time to time, Perquimans Weekly will share stories about teachers to highlight their commitment to education. These folks are unsung heroes and role models to many students.
Amy Craddock and Kim Tyson embrace a team approach to teaching math at Perquimans High School. While conjuring up the solution to an algebra problem, imagine the crowd roaring as these two teachers team up to hit the blackboard like two NBA stars – Kobe Bryant passing the chalk to Michael Jordan to “carry the one” so he can slam dunk the answer to that math question.
Craddock and Tyson’s teamwork scores success for students. Check their answer out – won’t spoil the surprise. Math I is the first for four math classes that students are required to pass in order to graduate from high school in North Carolina.
“Four years ago, we approached our principal with the idea of team teaching Math I,” Craddock said. “We feel like it is so important for students to begin high school with a strong foundation in math. Being sisters gives us such a unique experience for team teaching. Our teaching styles are so similar that the co-teaching model works perfectly with us. Our students tease us because we are always finishing each other’s sentences.”
Did you catch the hook – they’re sisters with math super powers. Rather than relying on Superman or Aquaman to save the day, these two mathletes’ teamwork can solve most any problem – that’s a win for students.
“Mrs. Craddock and I are sisters,” Tyson said. “We both were valedictorians of our high school’s graduating classes and both were NC Teaching Fellows. We both attended NC State University and studied Secondary Math Education. We live next door to each other and often ride to school together. The sisterly bond is what makes us such a strong team. We do a lot of planning together. Reflecting on what went right and wrong in a class it very important. The reflective process that we share is critical to the pace and direction in which we take our class.”
Craddock teaches Math I (co-teach with Tyson), Math II and Precalculus while Tyson teaches Math I (co-teach with Craddock), Math III and AP Calculus. Math I is the first for four math classes that students are required to pass in order to graduate from high school in North Carolina. While teaching, they even finish each other’s sentences.
Working as a team has many benefits that helps students gain that strong foundation.
“One of us can be teaching while the other one is dealing with day to day classroom occurrences (answering the phone, writing a hall pass, keeping students on task,” said Tyson, who has been teaching 27 years – all at PCHS.
Craddock added, “We can divide our class into groups and differentiate based on student needs.”
Together, this dynamic duo bounces questions off of each other during class in front of our students.
“This dialogue allows us to address common student mistakes and enhances the lesson,” said Craddock, who is in her 23rd year of teaching. She taught her first two years at a middle school in Raleigh before teaching at PCHS starting 2000.
Tyson added, “We switch places during class. Mrs. Craddock may start the lesson and after a few examples, I will take over. This process may switch several times during a lesson. Or I may teach one way to work a problem and then Mrs. Craddock may show them a different way. We like to keep the pace swift and include many transitions during the lesson.”
Students have two teachers to answer student questions.
“We are able to reflect together,” Craddock said. “After the lesson is over we discuss what went well and what needs improvement. We discuss individual students and concerns we may have or observations we make about their learning. We brainstorm strategies that can be used to help the students become more successful.”
Natural question – what do you enjoy most about teaching? Their shared answer, echoed back and forth, offered a unified approach to their career.
“We have talked about this many times and feel the same about what we enjoy the most. We feel like one of our biggest strengths is creating a lesson that engages the students and gives them the opportunity to be successful in math. We work really hard to make our lessons progress through the content in a logical way. We love seeing students embrace the structure and gain confidence which in turn helps them become successful.”
Unity of purpose translates into a winning formula that is impossible to divide.
“Many Math 1 students that we team teach begin the semester very unorganized and lacking confidence. A structured classroom and a well planned lesson is often enough for students to become more confident. The more confident they are, the more willing they are to work hard. Seeing students start to believe in themselves is so rewarding.”
Eureka moments are when a student lights up after grasping a concept previously unknown. When math teachers have this moment, all is right in the universe.
“Wow, there are so many. Those eureka moments happen almost daily,” the sisters said. “So many students coming into Math I think they are bad math students. Asking them the right questions to help them understand why the math works is what makes students realize that math is really not that hard. They start to believe in themselves and no longer fear math. Seeing that change is students happens all the time and is so rewarding for us.”
Worth noting, Perquimans High School has a very strong math department. Lessons learned there last an infinity (math term).
“We believe we have a very strong math department,” the sisters said. “North Carolina Department of Public Instruction tells us the objectives to teach for each course, but it’s not just about the math content. We believe our department prepares students by modeling how to become a good student, teaching them how to study, understanding how to synthesize concepts and become a problem solver. It’s not just about busy work and doing worksheets. It’s about becoming a good thinker.”