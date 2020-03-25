Perhaps in a radical shift away from the national mainstream media that seems to embrace doom and gloom because it suits their narrative, the Perquimans Weekly is trying something new.
Newspaper is publishing Sunday sermons to connect our readers with their faith, particularly when church doors are closed for the foreseeable future. Except for spell/grammar check, these sermons are published as they were received.
Moving forward, if your pastor and congregation want your Sunday sermon featured, email mlayton@ncweeklies.com
We’ll try to give every church a chance to get their sermon published.
Moreover, since church bulletins are on hold for awhile, send any news or prayer requests you’d like to see published in our newspaper.
Thanks!
Miles Layton
Editor