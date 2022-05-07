Declutter your life to open some doors. Look for interesting ways to transform what you have into something that can benefit you moving forward. Adjust to the changing times by showing versatility. Your dedication will inspire others to value what you have to offer. Explore the possibilities, and it will lead you to personal growth and a better future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Go over details and documents to ensure you don’t miss something important. Put everything in order and prepare to make moves that will free you from situations standing in the way of progress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look at what’s happening around you, and you’ll see that you have important decisions to make. Choose what you like to do most, and you’ll find the success and satisfaction you desire.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t drift from one thing to another. Consistency and sustainability will help you get things done on time. Keep an open mind, but don’t put your health or money at risk.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Share information and develop a closer relationship with someone you can relate to. You’ll feel a sense of security and belonging. Someone special will pitch in and help you work toward a goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tweak an idea you have, and it will flourish. Connections you make will help expand your vision and offer insight into the possibilities. Don’t underestimate someone eager to outdo you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t hold back. The pressure you put on others will help you get what you want. A healthy attitude, friendly demeanor and generous nature will lead to success beyond your greatest expectations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Choose to sparkle and enlighten others. Look on the bright side and do what pleases you. Don’t feel the need to make a move or change because of someone’s actions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You can make some money if you sell some of the stuff you no longer use. Get your house in order, and you’ll feel better about your capabilities and prospects.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll have sound ideas when it comes to money, domestic changes, responsibilities and how best to use your energy. A proposal or suggestion someone makes will intrigue you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Learn from the past, but don’t get stuck there. Use what you discover to help you move forward. Self-improvement and common sense are necessary when it comes to domestic improvements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get involved in creative projects or use curiosity and imagination to develop a plan that motivates you and those who cross your path. A healthy dialogue at a gathering will drum up enthusiasm.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Narrow vision will hold you back. Be receptive, not gullible. Listen, ask questions and come up with a plan. Don’t reveal your plans until everything is in place. Personal gain is within reach.