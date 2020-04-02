'May God Keep Waking Us Up – Filling Us with Esteem'

Children in Church

Photo captured a children’s song during a recent Sunday sermon at Hertford Baptist Church. Children’s service can be an important part of any worship service. Words from the King James Version of Matthew’s gospel (chapter 1) come to mind: “At the same time came the disciples unto Jesus, saying, Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven? And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them, And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me.”