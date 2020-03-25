'May We Be People Who Love More'

Imagine receiving a letter of encouragement, and in that letter the writer tells you, if you want to please God, you need to watch out for certain things.
The author of the letter tells you the certain things for which to watch. Then the writer tells you, but here is the thing you do well, and then concludes by saying, oh and by the way that thing you do well, do that thing even better.
Well, that is what Paul does in his letter addressed to the church at Thessalonica, Paul writes: 9 But we don’t need to write to you about the importance of loving each other, for God himself has taught you to love one another. 10 Indeed, you already show your love for all the believers throughout Macedonia. Even so, dear brothers and sisters, we urge you to love them even more (1 Thessalonians 4:9-10, NLT).
Paul states that what the church at Thessalonica did well was love. …9b God himself has taught you to love one another. We cannot properly love without God’s Holy Spirit. It’s impossible. In our humanity we can love to a point, but to really love our neighbor as we love our self takes Someone greater than the self to love through us.
To love God’s way, requires divine intervention. Someone might say, all one needs is Christ to love properly. I understand that Paul writes in Galatians 5:6: 6 For when we place our faith in Christ Jesus, there is no benefit in being circumcised or being uncircumcised. What is important is faith expressing itself in love.
Then he goes on to say in Galatians 5:22: 22 But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness. Which is it? Is love produced by the Holy Spirit (Galatians 5:22), or faith in Jesus (Galatians 5:6)? John Piper writes, “When you want to become a loving person, by all means pray for the transforming and empowering work of the Holy Spirit. But also take down your Bible and look to Jesus in his word.
Meditate longingly on his promises until he satisfies your heart with all that God is for you in him. When that happens, the Spirit and his fruit of love will flow.” As we hone our perspective of who we are in Christ this is how Scripture speaks to me.
First, we must love Jesus, and enter into a saving relationship with Him, but it does not stop there. Daily we should fall more deeply in love with Him through time spent with Him, and as our roots grow deeper in Him, His Holy Spirit begins to produce the attributes of fruit in our life, one of which is love.
See, the more intimately connected we are to Christ, the more deeply we can love other people. The more deeply we love Christ, the more His Holy Spirit works and produces the fruit of love in our life.
After all, fruit does not nourish the tree on which it grows, fruit is produced for others to enjoy and find nourishment. Superficial Christianity serves no one well. The more confident you are in God’s love for you, the more confidently you are able to love—love God and humanity. The more deeply you love God, the more deeply you bless God, and provide spiritual nourishment to those in your sphere of influence.
I believe Paul’s words ring true today. I believe Christ Jesus is calling us to love more. 10 Indeed, you already show your love for all the believers throughout Macedonia. Even so, dear brothers and sisters, we urge you to love them even more.
Make this personal, take out the word Macedonia, and place your region in that space, and then think of these words written to you, not by Paul the Apostil, but by Christ the risen Lord. Again, the more deeply we love Christ the more deeply we can love others.
In his book, The Ragamuffin Gospel, Brennan Manning writes: “Imagine that Jesus is calling you today. He extends a second invitation—to accept His Father’s love. And maybe you answer, ‘Oh, I know that. It’s old hat. . .’ “And God answers, ‘That’s what you don’t know. You don’t know how much I love you. The moment you think you understand is the moment you don’t understand. I am God, not man. You tell others about Me—that I am a loving God. Your words are glib. My words are written in the blood of My only Son.’”
Daily, moment by moment, we must love Christ more, we must embrace God’s love for us to the best of our understanding, and when we think we understand His love, realize that there is so much more to discover concerning His love for us.
As we embrace God’s love for us, and go deeper in our love relationship with Him, we are in a wonderful place to not only love more, we have a new sense of autonomy. How so you might ask?
Well, allow me to share some thoughts.
First, embracing God’s love destroys the fear of criticism. Martin Luther said, “…if you can tell me that I am a poor sinner, I on the other hand, can tell you that Christ died for sinners, and is their Intercessor…You remind me of the boundless, great faithfulness and benefaction of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ…to Him I direct you. You may accuse and condemn Him. Let me rest in peace; for on His shoulders, not on mine, lie all my sins…”
This knowledge brings great freedom to any Christian who struggles with fear of others’ criticisms. Others may bring up your past, but God reminds you of your potential in Christ and the glorious future He is preparing for you.
Second, embracing God’s love helps us to give grace. When we understand that God’s love for us is written in the Blood of His dear Son, and we begin to fathom the grace He extends to us, there is something that rises within our reborn hearts that says, I desire to show grace to others, even individuals who have wronged me, and treated me poorly.
Which goes hand in hand with the next point, embracing God’s love helps us love people just as they are. Finally, embracing God’s love helps me love myself, and causes me to want to know God’s love more. I understand that self-love can be taken to an extreme, but if we have insecurities those insecurities can manifest themselves in unloving ways towards others.
When we understand that in God’s love for us, He is not looking at our performance, rather He sees our potential in Christ, this understanding frees us to accept ourselves, and in so doing helps us reach out and accept others—right where they are, just where they are.
Again, let us make this personal, take out the word Macedonia in Paul’s letter and place your region in that space. Now, think of these words written to you, not by Paul the Apostle, but by Christ the risen Lord.
Indeed, you already show your love for all the believers throughout the world. Even so, dear child, I urge you to love them even more.
May we be people who love more.