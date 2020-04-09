Mayberry Businesses and Workers Needs Your Help

Walking up South Broad Street the other day, I spoke to Malcolm King of Edenton Bay Trading Company. It was good to be talking to someone in person, not via Facebook or Zoom – and Malcolm is always in a good mood.
Anyway, there is to be a silent auction for an impressive piece of art – a painting by noted local artist Bill Sayre. Picture shows a peaceful scene of fishing boats moored in Swan Quarter.
Endorsed by Destination Downtown Edenton, the proceeds from the silent auction are to benefit businesses and workers deeply affected by COVID-19’s invasion in downtown. Let’s face it – folks are suffering and business is in the crapper because of the shut down.
The bidding takes place all week – just reach out to Edenton Bay Trading Company to place a sealed bid – but if you’re too busy watching kids or enthralled rewatching Game of Thrones, then maybe go online to place a bid Saturday when the final bidding takes place and a winner will be announced during vinyl night via Facebook TV – everybody is familiar with live chat these days.
Maybe make plans between at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. to watch/listen to Eddie and Melissa Fields – rumor has it that they may pay tribute to Grease or Saturday Night Fever. During that time, folks will do the live auction via Facebook to award the painting.
Helping folks out – it’s what we do in our modern day Mayberry, our town by the bay, Edenton.