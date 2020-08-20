Mayor Calls For Action, Change

I did not sleep well Wednesday night (Aug 12). I woke up early Thursday morning with a heavy heart.
We, the leaders of this community MUST do something to save our youth!
At 7:45 p.m., Wednesday evening, I was informed there was a riot on King Street. I immediately stopped my dinner, dressed, and drove to Stokes Drive. The climate was hot and humid, crowded conditions where tempers rise, and patience is short.
It was not a riot, but approximately 100 people, mostly young men and women scattered in groups, several observers and others engaged in an unrest.
The Hertford Police Department and State Troopers were already present. Some individuals were leaving on foot while others were driving out of Stokes, as two Sheriff vehicles arrived with lights flashing and sirens blasting.
Not only folks from Hertford, but Elizabeth City citizens were in the crowd. Why are Elizabeth City residents allowed in our public housing community, contributing to unrest?
I walked through the crowds stopping to ask if everyone was okay, “are you alright, be safe, stay safe and where is your mask?”
Almost none were wearing face masks!
On that note, we must be serious to end this virus. I understand that our numbers are low compared to other locations, and we must increase our efforts to keep it that way.
I have made arrangements through the our Hertford leaders to obtain face masks for distribution via Hertford Police Department (HPD). They have agreed, while patrolling, to kindly offer a mask to a citizen, with the message that:
- We want to keep our numbers down, please wear your face mask,
- It’s not only about protecting yourself from others, but you could be a carrier, don’t take COVID-19 home e.g., from work or the store.
- And most importantly, we must all contribute to minimizing the virus in our community by wearing a face mask when in public.
Back to the events from Wednesday – I walked throughout the crowd for 10 to 15 minutes and was told that this had been going on for more than an hour. Not one of those young people was disrespectful to me.
It’s a shame that their source of entertainment is to watch each other fight. There appeared to have been a confrontation between some young women regarding one woman’s Facebook post. All of this over a FACEBOOK post!!!!
We MUST do something for these young people…HELP them!
They have NOTHING constructive to do in Hertford! No place to go! It is sad. It is very urgent. Not everyone living in these conditions are there because they want to be. It takes a village.
In the past the churches played a pivotal role in our youth’s future. The school athletics department, the parents and the elders in the neighborhood all helped raise our children “in the way they should go” to have a fulfilling life. That village has become scarce to non-existent in many communities.
I am asking that “we” come together, brainstorm and develop an action plan with team members, target dates, citizen survey, and identified resources to provide a Hertford Youth Center for our young people.
Maybe one of the building to be reclaimed via ZLS could be the location. As a caring citizen, a mother, grandmother, and Mayor of Hertford, please let us put our heads and hearts together to show them we care. We want to best for our youth.
We can build a sustainable program to destroy the generational poverty and hopelessness. Offer a better future to those who were not, are not encouraged with opportunities of a higher education, sustainable employment and a better social and economic future.
If we can help five out of 20 have a brighter future, mission accomplished.
HOWEVER SMALL, WE MUST START SOMEWHERE!