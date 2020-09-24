Mayor Earnell Brown has extended the curfew until midnight, Thursday (Sept. 24).
Brown said Hertford citizens should “be cautious and stay aware of their surroundings.”
“Thanks to all citizens for adhering to these strict measures to keep everyone safe,” she said.
In the wake of a trio of shootings, a curfew was enacted that started Sept. 15 was to end Tuesday, but has been extended.
Children and youth below the age of 18 are to be off the streets from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Also, adults age 18 and over are extended an extra hour, to be off the streets at 10 p.m., not 9 p.m. The exceptions are for scheduled doctor appointments and employment. Visits to the store, gas stations and to pick-up prescriptions should be done during non-curfew hours.
The police are enforcing the curfew.
Police Chief Dennis Brown said if someone violates the curfew order, officers have discretion on how to handle each incident on an individual basis.
Moreover, he said initially police/town hall has taken the opportunity to educate anyone out after curfew and this approach so far has been successful. He said overall, the goal, as with all law enforcement actions, is voluntary compliance.
Local and state law enforcement officials are investigating a trio of recent shootings in Perquimans County between Sept. 13 and Sept. 14, one that claimed the life of a Hertford man, two others that sent two men to area hospitals. No update on the health status of the men who are in the hospital.
Law enforcement has not indicated if any arrests have been made.
In related news, during a special meeting held Wednesday (Sept. 15) Hertford Town Council approved plans to hire a new police officer and buy protective gear.
Due to extreme space and time constraints, more about council’s affairs, particularly regarding the HUD housing debate and other matters, will appear in future edition.