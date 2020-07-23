Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges penned a quick note Tuesday to set the record straight with regard to Councilman Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman in reference to their participation in the process to secure the $145,000 US Department of Agriculture grant.
Hodges referred to a sentence (see below) that appeared in the July 16 article “Town Council Embraces Unity, Division, Chaos.”
“Both councilmen [Councilman Jackson and Councilman Norman] asserted that they were left out of the grant writing process, discussions, decisions, and planning associated with securing the USDA grant. Hodges noted that Jackson and Norman had ample notice and opportunity to get engaged in the project, but chose not to do so.”
A stand-up guy, Hodges offered some clarification that he hopes will clear the air.
“Certainly there is room for everyone to improve and I’m sure we’ll do so as we move forward,” he said.
From a grant perspective, Hodges wrote, Councilman Norman and Councilman Jackson were clearly engaged in the decision making process, if not the writing process itself. In the March Work Session (Mar. 2nd) I presented the attached resolution which outlined the high-level scope of the USDA RBDG grant application and delegated authority for me to “personally oversee the grant writing and submission process.”
In that meeting and the March Formal Session we discussed the need for a master plan that encompassed more than just the waterfront to help guide Council’s efforts across all of Town, as well as the need to begin looking at what is needed to stop Missing Mill Park and the other properties on Grubb St. from constantly flooding. In the end the resolution was approved 5-0.
Later that month (Mar. 19th) I came back to Council to suggest we earmark up to $54K in matching funds to make our application more competitive per the USDA scoring criteria. We deliberated the pros and cons and then approved the matching amount 5-0.
From that point forward I worked exclusively with the writing team, Mayor, and Manager to complete and submit the grant application, which was sent to USDA by mail and email on April 14th. Although I’m certain we had informal conversations about the grant between Mar. 19th and Apr. 14th, I did not explicitly reach out to Councilman Norman, Councilman Jackson, or Councilman Mimlitsch for formal review or approval of the grant narrative prior to submission of our application.
What we’ve discussed over and over since then is essentially our different expectations of the phrase “personally oversee” and the need to develop a better process for our next grant submission, wherein other Council members are able to review working documents, provide input, and receive an advance copy of the final submission package while still allowing the grant team to meet tight deadlines. My hope is to get this in place before we submit our next application.
From a “project” perspective – meaning activities not specifically tied to the USDA RBDG grant application – Councilman Norman and Councilman Jackson have definitely been engaged. Last year the previous Council (of which they were both part) voted to adopt a resolution of support for the waterfront development concept proposed by Allison Platt’s firm and championed by developer Woody Perry. They’ve both had numerous conversations with Mr. Perry on the subject before and after Mayor Brown, Councilman Mimlitsch, and I took office last December, and they’ve continued to talk with him about the project as recently as a few weeks ago.
It is true that Councilman Jackson and Councilman Norman chose not to attend a presentation by Allison Platt on January 11th after Council discussed it in our January Work Session.
Regardless I recorded the presentation and sent all of Council a link to it so they could review and comment.
Hodges ended on this note, “I also know I’ve had numerous discussions with them individually about the project going back to even before I was on Council, so they’ve clearly been engaged throughout.”