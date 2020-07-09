Mayor Pro Tem Hodges' Response to U-MAD

I wanted to offer a response to Uptown Making A Difference.
First, let me say although I support any citizen who wishes to express their ideas via petition, I do agree with the author of the U-MAD letter that Councilman Jackson and Councilman Norman should only be removed from office through the democratic process in next year’s election.
Although I am frequently frustrated by our interactions, they were lawfully elected by and charged with representing the hundreds of Hertford residents who voted for them, and I have consistently defended their legitimacy as public officials despite their well-documented actions inside and outside of our meetings.
Second let me address in detail the allegations in the U-MAD letter, beginning with the removal of agenda items.
Those following our meetings closely have observed a trend over the past several months, namely that Councilman Jackson has increasingly filled both our agenda and meeting “air time” with items designed to tear down political enemies at the expense of items that would be more meaningful to all our residents.
Examples include: complaining endlessly about the Mayor’s engagement with our Clerk; reading aloud small portions of emails between the Mayor, Pro Tem, and Manager to sow conflict while neglecting to read portions that provide context; charging the Mayor with neglect in her duty as NCLM/NLC Board Delegate because she voted by email rather than in the live session due to a schedule conflict; making baseless accusations that the Mayor has a substance abuse problem; and perhaps most egregiously, attacking County Commissioner Hoffler, Mayor Brown, and even Councilman Norman as “Head House Negroes” and Councilman Mimlitsch and I as “KKK Members” for refusing to be intimidated by his accusations.
I met with Councilman Jackson the morning of the June Work Session and pleaded with him to let these things go and work on items we all can agree are important to our residents, like reforming our utility policy and working to reduce electric rates and water and sewer rate increases; identifying grants and developing a plan for the King Street Park; developing more affordable housing options for low income residents to help them climb out of poverty; planning the Hertford Pride Day Councilman Jackson proposed earlier this year to unanimous Council support; and working with Public Works and the Manager to apply for more grants to help fix our broken infrastructure.
Unfortunately those pleas fell on deaf ears and out of a desire for inclusivity, we reluctantly proceeded with all of Councilman Jackson’s agenda items intact during the Work Session.
What ensued in the June 1st meeting was far from an “I can’t breathe” moment; instead over the course of more than 6 hours Councilman Jackson and Councilman Norman were allowed to thoroughly discuss their agenda items, and as a result there was no time left to discuss any of the important issues mentioned above.
Consequently when the June 8th Formal Session agenda was released containing mostly the same items, I resolved to break the log jam by recommending removal of the more petty items from our agenda.
Contrary to the rhetoric in our recent meetings and on social media, not all of Councilman Jackson and Councilman Norman’s items were removed; we left in place Councilman Norman’s request to weaken the Mayor’s authority in the HHA Board Appointment process and Councilman Jackson’s Adopt-a-Street proposal which was expected to pass 5-0.
Councilman Mimlitsch and I supported Councilman Norman’s proposal and I offered to help him write the revised ordinance language. Councilman Jackson elected to remove his Adopt-a-Street proposal, in my opinion to generate talking points for future meetings and his self-absorbed Juneteenth speech.
Regarding other allegations… there was no secret meeting in which a decision was made to purchase the waterfront property.
The entire Council met in closed session for the initial purchase discussion as is required by statute when the Town is considering a real estate acquisition. All decisions were announced in open session, and all subsequent decisions were made in open meetings with the public present.
As we worked our way through the budget process it became painfully obvious we could not afford the property so I made the motion to withdraw our offer in the hopes of salvaging enough money to fund the King Street Park project, even though Councilman Jackson still has no plan for what he wants to build.
If the money were available, I would still support the purchase for the very reason Councilman Jackson stated in our July Work Session – ideally the Town should control all property for which it is trying to pursue grants.
The remainder of the allegations were already discussed at great length in our meetings and I would encourage interested residents to request the meeting minutes and audio/video files to judge for themselves.
In doing so I would ask our residents to set aside the rhetoric you’ve heard and consider what the votes and meeting minutes indicate because I think you’ll be surprised regardless of which “side” you support.
Again and again you’ll see 4-1 and 5-0 votes as Council actually does achieve consensus on issues.
And where we don’t, you’ll often see Mayor Brown, Councilman Mimlitsch, and myself voting against one another. Likewise Councilman Jackson and Councilman Norman are not always ironclad allies on every issue.
If there is this much thoughtful and open-minded decision-making by all of Council, why is there so much divisive rhetoric?
As an outsider without lifelong allegiances to protect, my assessment is there are powerful forces in our community, both Caucasian and African American, which stand to lose much from the kind of significant change we need as a Town to make this a better place for all our citizens.
Over 55% of our residents rent rather than own their homes and over 41% of our community is trapped in a cycle of multi-generational poverty.
Yet efforts (like the waterfront project) intended to create jobs and provide a path to home ownership for low income residents are frequently vilified as gentrification. I ask you to consider what is more likely – that Hertford will somehow become San Francisco overnight and begin pushing poor African American residents out tomorrow, or that landlords throughout Town are afraid of losing your rent check if you’re able to buy your own home?
Is it more likely that a Councilman is the constant victim of white supremacists on the right and “Uncle Toms” on the left, or that he needs to keep playing on your fears and lifelong negative experiences to chase a higher office? Food for thought.
Thank you for your time in reading this letter, and as always I encourage everyone to tune in to our meetings via Zoom or Facebook, links to which can be located on the Town’s web and Facebook pages.