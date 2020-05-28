Friday, Mayor Jimmy Stallings paid tribute to Josephine Baker with the reading of a proclamation at her home on Lakeside Drive. The proclamation designated May 22 as “Josephine Baker Day” in Edenton.
Baker has served as the coordinator of the Reconciliation Group since the organization’s inception in 2014. The Reconciliation Group, which meets at Edenton United Methodist Church, has worked to create racial harmony in Edenton and to address issues of discrimination and divisions within our community.
“The best tribute to me I feel is for the group to continue moving forward with the plans we have in place and whatever else they want to pursue,” Baker said. “There are several capable leaders within the group. Whether one steps forward or they share responsibilities, they can keep the momentum of multi-racial civic activity and socializing going forward.”
Baker is moving to Raleigh at the end of the month to be closer to her grandkids.
“The next phase of my life, I don’t know what it’s going to be, what there will be for me to do in Raleigh, but I do leave here feeling like I’ve made a difference,” she said in a strained voice as tears began to form in her eyes. “I’m so thankful for all the people that I’ve met and the friendships that we’ve formed, the work that we’ve done. I’m proud that you are recognizing it because it’s not so much about me, but the group itself – the group has made the difference here. Though I’ve coordinated it, the ideas that we’ve carried out are from group members. I’m just glad I could help them carry it out.”
The group is dedicated to bridging the divide that has long separated folks by more than a railroad track running through town. It seeks to promote understanding, harmony and foster community spirit through a conversation that needs to be had.
“We’ve focused on education, educating ourselves and critically getting a better understanding of our true history of the South and of Edenton,” Baker said. “Our main goal is to say we, as Black and White citizens, we enjoy each other and want everybody to know that this is the way we ought to live. I’m just thankful for having been here and having this opportunity. I don’t think it would’ve worked in a bigger town, but here it was just the right place. I’m really thankful that I got called to be here. I really feel like it was a calling.”
The group bravely seeks a colorblind world while accepting the fact that race should not be ignored as a part of a person’s identity. The group doesn’t seek to ignore culture or experience, but embraces diversity in a good way that is meant to promote understanding.
Before Mayor Stallings read the town’s prestigious proclamation to Baker and the crowd, he said, “Thank you for all you’ve done for the church, the Town of Edenton and this group that you started yourself – we really thank you for all that you’ve done. I’m sure the members of the group are appreciative of your leadership all these years. We’re so very thankful for all that you have done for the community.”
Fostering acceptance of others puts Chowan County in the forefront of a revolution of thought that breaks down boundaries while creating a stronger community.
“Her leaving will be a loss to our community,” said Town Councilman Roger Coleman. “There are few local ‘bridge-building’ organizations that address our racial divides by creating relationships of trust and understanding.”
In attendance during the ceremony were Baker and three family members — grandchildren Curtis and Callie Baker and daughter-in-law Belinda Baker Flynn, Mayor Jimmy Stallings, Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton, Town Councilman and Reconciliation Group member Craig Miller, Edenton United Methodist Church pastor, Rev. Valerie Tyson, Reconciliation Group members John Mitchener, Ben Speller, Maridale Jackson, Jessie Rivers and Sherronne Battle, among others — sorry if anyone was left out. And yes, everyone social distanced, wore masks, etc.
New leadership for the Reconciliation Group is expected to be named soon in response to Baker’s recent statement that, “The greatest honor I can receive is having the organization continue after my departure.”
Councilman Miller gets the last word in this tribute piece to Baker.
“Jo, I sincerely thank you for your efforts, dedication, and humble leadership of the Edenton Reconcilitation Group these past six years,” he said. “You will be missed! It has been both an honor and a privilege to be an active member of this discussion group. There are times people just need to vent! This bi-racial discussion group allows that to happen without anybody having any hurt feelings.In fact, we leave the meeting smiling and having a better understanding where we each are coming from on the issues discussed that day. Because of you, the Edenton Reconciliation Group has made great strides toward creating Racial Harmony within the Edenton Community. May God continue to bless you! I wish you well on this new chapter in your life!”