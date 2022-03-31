WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College’s President Wesley Beddard and his staff welcomed State Rep. Shelley Willingham, State Sen. Ernestine Bazemore and Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson to the Williamston Campus on March 22.
President Beddard thanked the legislators for their support of the North Carolina Community College System and provided them with an update on Martin Community College’s newest programs and latest campus improvements.
Leaders in attendance shared their thoughts on the importance of providing the necessary education and services to create a broader base of human capital in North Carolina.
Eight students provided testimonials about the impact and value of their time spent at Martin Community College.
Three of the students came to Martin Community College with a four-year degree from a university, but could not find a rewarding job. In two short years, they are now looking forward to fulfilling careers.
One student noted that his four-month program would allow him to go right to work doing something he enjoys. Another students said that she had struggled at larger colleges but now excels because she found a calling and environment that transcends her autism.
Martin Community College officials extends its sincere thanks to these elected officials for taking two hours out of their busy schedules to visit the campus and learn more about the communities they serve.