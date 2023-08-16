FILE - Sidney Powell, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, leaves the federal court in Washington, June 24, 2021. Trump-allied lawyer Sidney Powell and others hired a computer forensics team to copy data and software on election equipment in Coffee County, some 200 miles southeast of Atlanta, according to invoices, emails, security video and deposition testimony produced in response to subpoenas in a long-running lawsuit.
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington.
Alex Brandon - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and UNC law graduate Sidney Powell are the North Carolina ties among the 18 allies of former President Donald Trump facing indictments in Georgia related to the 2020 election.
Meadows led Trump’s staff from March 31, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021, after having been the state’s representative for the 11th Congressional District from 2013-20. Powell is a Durham native, with undergrad and law degrees from UNC Chapel Hill, who began her federal prosecuting career in the Western District of Texas in 1978.