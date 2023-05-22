...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Jeremy Meads, representing the Piedmont Natural Gas team, holds his championship trophy (left) and team trophy after winning this year's N.C. Potato Festival Potato Peeling Contest early Saturday. Meads peeled 8.17 pounds of potatoes and repeated his championship performance from last year. The PNG team also won runner-up in team competition, behind team winner Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association.
Jourdyn Hubbard-Powell, 7, and Kathryn Ann Winslow, 5, were named the winners of the Little Miss Tater Tot Pageant at the N.C. Potato Festival in Elizabeth City, Saturday. Hubbard-Powell was the winner among contestants ages 6-8 and Winslow was the winner among contestants ages 3-6.
