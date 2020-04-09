And there it was – school doors were closed, so a plan was needed to feed a county full of school aged children – a daunting task that required God’s attention, maybe a miracle.
“I believe when you are in the hands and feet of Jesus, He blesses you in those efforts,” Superintendent Tanya Turner said. “He’s blessing our community through unsung heroes. It’s beautiful to see.”
Perquimans Schools’ administration had to do what had never been done before, so plans were set in motion that included drop-off sites and bus runs. More than 30 transportation and school nutrition employees have heeded the call to make sure that each child has a warm meal, whether they live in Bethel or Belvidere.
Some staff start their mornings between 6-6:30 a.m. and a normal day would end about 2:30-3 p.m., but many days managers are there later and take work home. Other staff members rotate in through out the day.
Transportation Director Jeffrey Miller said the buses/vans travel 75 miles per day – a total of at least 1,000 miles traveled since the plan was set in motion March 19. On any given day, drivers like Elva Lee bring meals to smiling students who meet her and others at various bus stops near and far. Kids know the drop-off times and value the “real” meals from school.
During that first week or so, more than 480 breakfast meals are served and 629 lunches on average each day – a number that grows every day.
As to Monday, Turner said there were 1,716 meals served – 771 breakfasts and 945 lunches – in a school district that boasts a total population hovering close to 1,700 students.
There is usually a hot breakfast at the two pick-up sites each morning but a grab and go breakfast is delivered with the daily lunches to the remote sites. The grab-and-go may be a super doughnut fruit and milk or something similar to that. The lunches vary day to day but they are very enticing.
Some might think the kids are only being delivered cold sandwiches or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but that is simply not the case. Students may have a turkey or ham sandwich during the week (which is popular), but other menu items are served such as spaghetti, BBQ sandwiches, orange chicken, beef-a-roni, hot ham and cheese, chicken nuggets, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, etc. with all the sides that go with it.
“The meals are great,” said Turner, who is a beacon of hope to many, and a proud product of a Perquimans County education, also a career forged in the school system.