Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHERN COASTAL AREAS AND ADJACENT RIVERS OF THE ALBEMARLE SOUND. * WHERE...PASQUOTANK, CAMDEN, WESTERN CURRITUCK, BERTIE, CHOWAN AND PERQUIMANS COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...WIDESPREAD FLOODING OF VULNERABLE AREAS WILL RESULT IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE TO HOMES AND BUSINESSES NEAR THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE. WATER WILL BE 1 TO 2 FEET ABOVE GROUND LEVEL IN SOME AREAS RESULTING IN A SUFFICIENT DEPTH TO CLOSE NUMEROUS ROADS AND THREATEN HOMES AND BUSINESSES. FLOODING WILL EXTEND INLAND FROM THE WATERFRONT ALONG TIDAL RIVERS AND BAYS RESULTING IN SOME ROAD CLOSURES AND FLOODING OF VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE THE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT FLOOD-PRONE PROPERTY. IF TRAVEL IS REQUIRED, DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR THROUGH WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. &&